Culture Entertainment

'She-Hulk' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Land on Disney Plus?

Here's what time each episode of the new series arrives on Disney Plus.

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
2 min read
A close up of Tatiana Maslany's face as she begins to turn into She-Hulk
Tatiana Maslany stars in Marvel's She-Hulk.
Marvel; YouTube screenshot by CNET

The latest Marvel series to head over to Disney Plus stars the incredible Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a half-hour scripted comedy about Jennifer Walters, The Hulk's similarly green cousin.

The first season will consist of nine episodes and take over Ms. Marvel's Wednesday release spot. Clear your schedules for the lighthearted series, which nabbed a brand-new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.

Exact She-Hulk episode release dates and times

Here are the exact episode release times (based on previous Disney Plus series releases).

  • Episode 1: Available Wednesday, Aug. 17 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 2: Available Wednesday, Aug. 24 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 3: Available Wednesday, Aug. 31 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 4: Available Wednesday, Sept. 7 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 5: Available Wednesday, Sept. 14 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 6: Available Wednesday, Sept. 21 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 7: Available Wednesday, Sept. 28 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 8: Available Wednesday, Oct. 5 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 9: Available Wednesday, Oct. 12 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

The first smashing trailer

After a teaser that well and truly teased us (by not showing She-Hulk's face), Marvel dropped the first official trailer on May 17. This time we see what She-Hulk will look like in her awesome green glory.

