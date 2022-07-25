'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' Trailer: First Glimpse at Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu as Villains

We now know what's ahead for the superpowered family introduced in 2019's surprise hit Shazam. A new trailer for sequel Shazam: Fury of the Gods was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con during Saturday's Warner Bros. panel.

The movie is set to hit theaters on Dec. 21. You can watch the trailer below.

Fury of the Gods will see the return of some familiar faces, including Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as his youthful alter-ego, Billy Batson, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu will play, respectively, Hespera and Kalypso, villainous daughters of the Greek god Atlas.

West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler will portray a third sister. Her character appeared in a slightly meta clip shown at the convention on Saturday, according to DiscussingFilm. She reportedly asks Billy how the Shazam family met, prompting him to respond "Comic-Con!" Unfortunately, she doesn't know what Comic-Con is.

Levi wouldn't reveal if his character will encounter Black Adam, who's acted as a villain to Shazam in the comics and is getting his own movie on Oct. 21 (and also got a new trailer on Saturday), or Superman, who had a cameo role in the first movie.

The sequel comes from Shazam director David F. Sandberg and screenwriter Henry Gayden.