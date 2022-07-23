San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Highlights: Trailers and News You Need to See

Listen up, fans of nerd stuff: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is happening right now, which means news, trailers and teasers for upcoming films, TV shows, games, toys and more.

Here's a selection of highlights, as we pick some of the coolest stuff to inject into your eyes direct from SDCC 2022. We'll keep adding more as the panels unfold through the weekend.

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power kicks off on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2 and a new trailer gave us another taste of the prequel show. The show is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, and it sure sounds like big bad Sauron is aiming to spread darkness across the land.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer

Chris Pine is a plan-making, lute-playing bard, Michelle Rodriguez is a barbarian, Bridgerton's and The Gray Man's Regé-Jean Page is a warrior, Justice Smith is a mage, and Sophia Lillis is a shape-shifting druid. They pull off a heist in a fantasy adventure that looks like a ton of fun, complete with classic D&D creatures like dragons, displacer beasts, a mimic, an Owlbear, and Hugh Grant.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur clip

This fun Marvel cartoon series has a bonkers voice cast, announced at SDCC: Alison Brie, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke (from Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson, Cobie Smulders, Craig Robinson, Indya Moore, May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Method Man (!), Wesley Snipes (!!) and astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison (!!!). Laurence Fishburne also stars, having also had a hand in originating the whole project. Coming in 2023 to Disney Channel and Disney Plus, the animated series sees Diamond White star as Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old super-genius who partners with, well, a dinosaur.

Gotham Knights Batgirl trailer

Batman spinoff game Gotham Knights is heading to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC on Oct. 25. In the game, you play as Batman's sidekicks Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood or Batgirl, and at SDCC a new trailer focuses on the latter, aka Barbara Gordon. The in-game footage and cut scenes see the purple-and-yellow-garbed crimefighter showing off her fighting skills, weaponry and glider cape on Gotham's mean streets.

I Am Groot trailer

Your favorite tree-based superhero returns in this mega-cute I Am Groot trailer.

X-Men '97 release date

Marvel's animated reboot of the iconic '90s X-Men cartoon will stream on Disney Plus in fall 2023.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year release date

Dunno if you've heard of this Spider-Man character, but apparently he merits his own animated series. Spider-Man: Freshman Year streams, where else, on Disney Plus in 2024.

What If...? season 2 release date

Animated Marvel series What If...? will return to Disney Plus in early 2023. The first series set up multiverse elements that proved to be important in recent MCU films, so maybe season 2 will also be a testing ground for more cool MCU stuff.

Marvel Zombies release date

Speaking of What If...?, one of the episodes took us to a branch of the MCU multiverse dominated by the undead. That's being expanded into an entire Marvel Zombies animated series on Disney Plus -- but not until 2024.

Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer

When the moon is full, Teen Wolf transforms from a movie and then to a TV show and then a movie again. Streaming service Paramount Plus showed off a new trailer for a movie reuniting the cast of the 2011 TV show, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Tyler "Superman" Hoechlin. They appeared in 6 seasons of lycanthropic adventures loosely based on the 1980s Michael J Fox film, and now they're adding shadow ninjas and more supernatural action.

National Treasure: Edge of History

There's no Nicolas Cage in this Disney Plus TV reboot of the treasure-hunting family adventure movies, but Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha will appear. The teaser introduces Lisette Olivera as a new generation of tomb raider, sorry, national treasure hunter.

Prey

The new Predator movie screened to audiences at SDCC ahead of its streaming release Aug. 5 on Hulu (in the US) and Disney Plus elsewhere.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Streamer Paramount Plus also revealed a clip from a reboot of '90s-era-defining sniggering metalheads Beavis and Butt-Head, which premieres Aug. 4.

The Wheel of Time season 3

Amazon Prime Video has renewed fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on the books by Robert Jordan, for a third season before the second season has even begun streaming. Amazon also announced a series of shorts to precede season 2.

Andor

Visitors to SDCC can check out costumes from the forthcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series Andor, streaming Aug. 31.

Power Rangers $132 Dragonzord Reveal

Hasbro showed a higher-end $132 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dragonzord, which CNET unveiled ahead of the Boom Studios panel on Thursday. Part of Hasbro's Zord Ascension Project line, this Dragonzord is able to combine with the earlier Megazord from that line into a Super Megazord and a Battle Mode.