A24 on Tuesday released the first trailer for The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive, 600-pound English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

The short preview for the psychological drama caps off with Fraser sincerely saying "people are amazing." The movie premiered to standing ovations at the Venice International Film Festival in September and hits theaters on Dec. 9. Fraser is considered a frontrunner for the best actor Oscar for his performance, according to Deadline.

Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton also star in the film, which is based on the 2012 play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter. It's directed by Darren Aronofsky, who's also known for films like Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream and Mother.