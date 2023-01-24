Oscars Best Picture Nominees 2023: How to Stream the Awards Contenders

After nabbing the best picture Golden Globe, Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin has earned a nomination for best picture at the Oscars.
Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the film captures a sudden rift between two lifelong friends and everything that follows. The film is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (both also appeared in McDonagh's debut film, In Bruges). A quick warning: In addition to supplying genuine laughs, this movie goes to some surprisingly dark places.
Is The Banshees of Inisherin available to stream?
Yep, the movie is streaming on HBO Max. You'll find it on CNET's roundup of the best movies on the streamer.
How to stream other Oscars best picture 2023 nominees
- Everything Everywhere All at Once: Stream it on Showtime or buy it for $20 on Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and more.
- Top Gun: Maverick: Stream it on Paramount Plus or buy it for $20 on Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and more.
- Elvis: Watch it on HBO Max or rent it for $6 on Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and more.
- Tár: Rent it for $6 on Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and more.
- The Fabelmans: Buy it for $20 on Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and more.
- Avatar: The Way of Water: You're going to have to watch this one at the cinema!
- All Quiet on the Western Front: Stream it on Netflix.
- Triangle of Sadness: Rent it for $5 on Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and more.
- Women Talking: Another one you'll have to catch in a movie theater!