'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Trailer: May the Fourth Tease Hints at Darth Vader's Return

"You cannot escape him!" We're mere weeks away from Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own Disney Plus series, but May the Fourth (Star Wars Day) brought a fresh trailer to get us hyped with a hint of Darth Vader.

Wednesday's sneak peak showed Obi-Wan and Luke Skywalker's guardian Owen Lars disagreeing about the son of Vader's future.

"When the time comes, he must be trained," says the Jedi.

"Like you trained his father?" Owen responds. Harsh, but fair.

We also got more hints of action sequences involving the Imperial Inquisitors, a glimpse of a bounty hunter that looks like 4-LOM, a worried looking Kumail Nanjiani and the sight of Vader suiting up.

The first two episodes of the six-part miniseries are scheduled to hit Disney's streaming service on Friday, May 27. That happens to be the second day of Star Wars convention Celebration Anaheim, which runs May 26-29, so we might get more Obi-Wan announcements then.

This adventure is set a decade after Revenge of the Sith and follows Jedi master Obi-Wan as he lives in exile on desert planet Tatooine. He's hiding from the Galactic Empire in the wake of the Jedi Order's destruction, with his apprentice Anakin Skywalker having fallen to the dark side and become Vader, Emperor Palpatine's merciless enforcer. So it's a pretty miserable time for Obi-Wan.

We know McGregor's prequel trilogy co-star Hayden Christensen will return as Vader in the show, but the extent of his role is unclear. The previous trailer suggested Obi-Wan will be trying to keep Anakin's young son, Luke, hidden from Inquisitors, a group of lightsaber-wielding Jedi hunters previously seen in animated series Star Wars: Rebels and video game Jedi: Fallen Order.

McGregor and Christensen will be joined by Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva, along with Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are returning as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.