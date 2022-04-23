When Will 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Hit Disney Plus? Here's Every Episode's Release Date

Disney Plus

A new live-action Star Wars miniseries is on the way, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi from the universe's prequel trilogy of movies. The series will pick up 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That release has now been pushed back to May 27 -- a Friday -- with not one, but two episodes. This is a change from the usual weekly release day for previous big Disney Plus shows, which gave us ample entertainment every Wednesday. One possible explanation for the change is that May 27 lines up with the second day of the convention Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times (based on previous Disney Plus releases) for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 1: Available Friday, May 27 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 2: Available Friday, May 27 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 3: Available Friday, June 3 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 4: Available Friday, June 10 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 5: Available Friday, June 17 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 6: Available Friday, June 24 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

