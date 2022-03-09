'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Trailer: Ewan McGregor Can't Hide From Star Wars Villains

Beard? Check. Lightsabers? Check. Enjoy the first trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney Plus this summer.

The hotly anticipated Star Wars miniseries premieres on Disney's streaming service May 25. Set between the prequels and the original trilogy, the show sees McGregor face off against Hayden Christensen as he transforms into imperial badass Darth Vader. While we're yet to glimpse Vader, the first trailer sees Obi-Wan trying to stay hidden from evil Imperial Inquisitors, a cabal of lightsaber-wielding Jedi hunters first seen in animated spinoff Star Wars: Rebels.

Obi-Wan (the show) is set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, in which Obi-Wan (the Jedi master) wounded his troubled apprentice Anakin Skywalker. At the trilogy's climax, Anakin became more machine than man and turned to the Dark Side as the Emperor's acolyte Darth Vader.

McGregor and Christensen are joined by Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. They play new characters, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their prequel roles as the family who raised young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The Obi-Wan trailer dropped on Wednesday, about a month after the finale of Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is also in the works, as well as Rogue One spin-off Andor; Jedi-flavored series Ahsoka; fan favorite Lando; and The Acolyte, set 200 hundred years before the Star Wars movies.