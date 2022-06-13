Hayden Christensen Gives Best Response to Darth Vader Spin-off Idea on Disney Plus

One thing Obi-Wan Kenobi has over other Star Wars series: Darth Vader, aka Anakin Skywalker. Sitting at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Disney Plus show fared far better with critics and fans than its predecessor The Book of Boba Fett (66%), not least because it features the return of the Sith Lord himself.

So would actor Hayden Christensen consider returning to the role again were he offered another Disney Plus series to star in? The Hollywood Reporter posed this question in an interview published Monday.

"Absolutely!" Christensen replied when asked if he would star in an Anakin Skywalker prequel or Darth Vader limited series. "To get to do more with this character would be amazing!"

Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith (2005), Obi-Wan Kenobi follows Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi Master who sets out to rescue the kidnapped Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). In episode 3, this leads Kenobi to a confrontation with Darth Vader, whom Kenobi believed to be dead.

Christensen went back and watched the prequel movies to prepare for his return to the role.

"I certainly went back and watched all the films again and studied Anakin as much as I could. There is just a lot going on with the character. He's always sort of processing and trying to figure out what's going on around him."

Catch the penultimate episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Wednesday.