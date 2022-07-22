'Nope' Grosses $6.4M Ahead of Its Opening Weekend

Jordan Peele's newest film, Nope, is off to a strong start at the box office. The sci-fi horror film saw a substantial $6.4 million in Thursday previews, according to Universal. The film is being officially released Friday.

There's plenty of buzz around the film, which reportedly could become one of this summer's hottest blockbusters. Nope, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, is the third film Peele has directed after Get Out and Us. Ahead of Nope's release, critics praised the film and said it was distinct from the first two movies Peele directed.

In the horror flick, two siblings, played by Kaluuya and Palmer, grapple with the sudden death of their father at their family horse ranch. Suspicious that something extraterrestrial is behind his death, they attempt to document the aliens, but that doesn't go as planned.

People can watch Nope in theaters starting Friday, but waiting for the blockbuster to hit streaming services will take a bit longer.