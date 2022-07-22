'Nope' Movie Streaming Release Date: Maybe September, Probably Later

Nope, director Jordan Peele's latest movie, hits US theaters Friday. But any fans who want to watch it at home should prepare to wait awhile before it's available on a service to stream.

Last year, an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies streamed online the same day they hit cinemas. But this year, as COVID-19 restrictions have eased and audiences have returned to cinemas, the practice has nearly vanished -- especially for summer flicks with blockbuster ambitions. Pretty much all movies now get at least a month and a half in theaters exclusively, but these timeframes are all over the map.

Which service is going to stream Nope first?

Nope is expected to stream on Peacock first. Peele's Monkeypaw production company has a deal with Universal Pictures, and the film is being distributed in the US by Universal. Peacock and Universal are owned by the same parent company, and Peacock's arrangement is to be the first place to stream Universal-distributed movies.

When is Nope's streaming release date?

Peacock and Universal haven't confirmed the streaming release date for the movie Nope yet, but here's what to know:

Generally, the film should start streaming on Peacock sometime between Sept. 5 and Nov. 18. Peacock can start streaming theatrical movies like Nope 45 days after theatrical release but no later than 120 days. So if Nope were to hit Peacock exactly after that 45-day period, then it would become available to stream there on Sept. 5. If the movie waits until its 120th day of release, it'll be on Peacock on Nov. 18.

Universal's other big summer movies don't provide much precedent to go on, unfortunately: Jurassic World Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru are the two biggest blockbusters the company has distributed this summer (and so far this year), but neither have confirmed streaming release dates on Peacock yet. Jurassic World Dominion, which came out June 10, is about to cross its 45th day in theaters Sunday, without any word about when it'll stream. Rise of Gru hit is still within its first month of release, and its streaming date is likewise a mystery.

Streaming release dates are unpredictable! The next movie from Peele's Monkeypaw production company (called Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul) is going to be streaming on Peacock the same day it hits theaters, Sept. 2. Since Nope is already set be exclusively in theaters at first, that same-day streaming release isn't in the cards. But wildcards like Honk for Jesus don't help predictability.

Will Nope be free to stream on Peacock?

Highly unlikely. Peacock routinely puts new movies like Nope behind its paywall.

If you don't already have a premium Peacock subscription, you'll need to sign up for a $5-a-month or a $10-a-month premium tier if you want to watch the film or any of Peacock's other paywalled programming (like Yellowstone, Premier League matches, WWE, The Office and other popular stuff.)

Peacock has some deals that could reduce -- or even eliminate -- your cost of being a premium member.

But the movie is expected to be available to paying Peacock premium subscribers without any additional fee. So if you're already a premium subscriber to Peacock, then you'll be able to stream it just like anything else on the service.