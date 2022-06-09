Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Drops Final Trailer with a Different Vibe

The creepy first trailer for Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror film Nope didn't give much away back in February, leaving the plot details to the imagination. But the more comedy-filled final trailer for Nope dropped Thursday, and it gives viewers a comprehensive look into what terrific mayhem Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya's characters will confront in the summer blockbuster.

In the trailer, the two main characters grapple with the sudden death of their father and their hunch that something extraterrestrial is behind his passing at their horse ranch.

The siblings attempt to document the aliens to make some quick cash off the spectacle, but trouble ensues. Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea are featured in the trailer as a rodeo cowboy and a tech associate.

Nope is the third film Peele has directed, after the Academy Award-winning Get Out and Us. It debuts in theaters on July 22. See the new trailer below.