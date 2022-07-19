MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
'Nope' First Reactions Praise Jordan Peele's Ambitious New Flick

Nope is something very different to Peele's horror hits Get Out and Us.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
Bearded Jordan Peele smiles slightly in glasses and stylish purple suit.
Director/writer/producer Jordan Peele presents his new movie Nope.
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Nope hits theaters this weekend, and after his acclaimed horror hits Get Out and Us it seems Jordan Peele has another flick that's worth saying yes to.

Peele is the writer, director and producer of the new film, which opens in theaters July 22. We don't want to give much away about the enigmatic storyline, but we can say you're in for a nerve-wracking big screen experience when stars Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer battle a terrifying force in the sky. As the film premieres in Hollywood, the first buzz hit social media as press critics reacted to the film.

Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea attend as Universal Pictures presents the NOPE Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, July 18, 2022

Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea at the Nope premiere in Hollywood.

 Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Press and critics praised the film, noting it's something a little different to get Out and Us as they compare the new flick to classic sci-fi movies. Having recently overseen a reboot of the genre-bending sci-fi/horror series The Twilight Zone, Peele himself is compared to directors like Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter.

Not everyone thought the film lived up its ambition. But viewers seemed united in highlighting the cast, including Keke Palmer.

Here's the unnerving trailer for Nope, but you may want to go into the theater with no idea what to expect.

