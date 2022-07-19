'Nope' First Reactions Praise Jordan Peele's Ambitious New Flick

Nope hits theaters this weekend, and after his acclaimed horror hits Get Out and Us it seems Jordan Peele has another flick that's worth saying yes to.
Peele is the writer, director and producer of the new film, which opens in theaters July 22. We don't want to give much away about the enigmatic storyline, but we can say you're in for a nerve-wracking big screen experience when stars Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer battle a terrifying force in the sky. As the film premieres in Hollywood, the first buzz hit social media as press critics reacted to the film.
Press and critics praised the film, noting it's something a little different to get Out and Us as they compare the new flick to classic sci-fi movies. Having recently overseen a reboot of the genre-bending sci-fi/horror series The Twilight Zone, Peele himself is compared to directors like Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter.
Not everyone thought the film lived up its ambition. But viewers seemed united in highlighting the cast, including Keke Palmer.
Here's the unnerving trailer for Nope, but you may want to go into the theater with no idea what to expect.