'Nope' First Reactions Praise Jordan Peele's Ambitious New Flick

Nope hits theaters this weekend, and after his acclaimed horror hits Get Out and Us it seems Jordan Peele has another flick that's worth saying yes to.

Peele is the writer, director and producer of the new film, which opens in theaters July 22. We don't want to give much away about the enigmatic storyline, but we can say you're in for a nerve-wracking big screen experience when stars Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer battle a terrifying force in the sky. As the film premieres in Hollywood, the first buzz hit social media as press critics reacted to the film.

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Press and critics praised the film, noting it's something a little different to get Out and Us as they compare the new flick to classic sci-fi movies. Having recently overseen a reboot of the genre-bending sci-fi/horror series The Twilight Zone, Peele himself is compared to directors like Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter.

#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) July 19, 2022

NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles.



Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up. pic.twitter.com/dGKwbXg0WF — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s Nope is his most confident, unfettered, and potentially most divisive vision yet. Swapping the exclamation marks of horror for the question marks of sci-fi, this is less about scares. With hints of Close Encounters, Jaws, and more, #NopeMovie is a real puzzlebox. pic.twitter.com/Ny3EVaLTqW — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 19, 2022

So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022

The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded. #NopeMovie — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is astounding. A trippy, terrifying sci-fi Western that also rocks a fascinating collision of big screen and real-world spectacle. Jordan Peele is just a damn master at delivering a full experience while sending you on your way with a myriad of questions to explore ... pic.twitter.com/wE4n6DxxKi — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 19, 2022

I really loved NOPE. Beyond the symbolism (there’s a good amount of that), I think it really works as a fun alien movie in the spirit of TREMORS (a movie, as I found out, Jordan Peele loves). It feels like a summer alien movie throwback. Great fun. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 19, 2022

Not everyone thought the film lived up its ambition. But viewers seemed united in highlighting the cast, including Keke Palmer.

Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest. The first act is superb but by the second, it loses its footing and becomes a bad M. Night Shyamalan movie with Spielbergian elements. It lacks a sense of focus with a story that is never fully realized. #NopeMovie — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 19, 2022

Peele’s #NopeMovie is the weakest installment of his filmography. #Nope starts out as an intriguing & chilling adventure but quickly becomes a narratively dense mess. I appreciate the ambitious yet poorly executed swing taken but this ultimately left me disappointed & frustrated. pic.twitter.com/Fdt8V9I2FL — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) July 19, 2022

Yep, I’ve seen #NOPEMOVIE. @JordanPeele makes it 3-for-3 with an intense sci-fi outing that incorporates Western genre sensibilities and an interesting narrative on respecting the animal kingdom. Also his funniest film to date. @KekePalmer’s Oscar campaign can start now! Wild! — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s #Nope is one of the best films I’ve watched this year! It’s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

Here's the unnerving trailer for Nope, but you may want to go into the theater with no idea what to expect.