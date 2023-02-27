Netflix's Pokemon Concierge Trailer Reveals New Stop-Motion Series

Netflix released a teaser trailer on Monday for Pokemon Concierge, a new stop-motion TV series produced by Dwarf Studios. It was announced as part of The Pokemon Company's Pokemon Presents announcements.

The series takes place at the Pokemon Resort and follows Haru, the resort concierge, as she interacts with Pokemon and other guests.

Netflix has yet to announced an official release date for Pokemon Concierge, but says that it is coming soon.

Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokemon Concierge, "an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokemon Company," Minyoung Kim, the Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia, said in a press release.

Dwarf Studios' previous work includes Disney's Monsters at Work and Netflix original series Trash Truck.

The Pokemon Presents livestream, which coincided with game series' 27th anniversary, also brought details about additional content for the company's Nintendo Switch game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as sleep analyzing Android and iOS game Pokemon Sleep.