Netflix NSFW Trailer Promotes Upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release

Netflix dropped a new trailer Tuesday promoting the upcoming anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and it's even more intense than the last one and the one before that.

The trailer -- which is marked "not safe for work" -- doesn't reveal much about what to expect from the upcoming series, but there will apparently be lots of violence, some sexuality and endless chaos. It does provide the date the show will air on Netflix as Sept. 13.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners takes place in Night City, the same setting as CD Projekt Red's recent video game, Cyberpunk 2077. Other than the location (and the obvious violence and sexuality), it's unclear how much the new series will align with the much-anticipated, poorly received game, if at all.

