'Cyberpunk' Netflix Anime Gets Extremely Cool New Trailer

Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners got a new trailer on Monday, and it's something of sensory overload. An awesome sensory overload.

Edgerunners is a spinoff of video game Cyberpunk 2077, which disappointed many gamers by launching in a buggy state in 2020 after years of hype. At least this anime, made by Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia animation house Studio Trigger, is looking pretty sweet.

Monday's trailer was the second we've gotten for the 10-part series, which is coming in September.