Netflix's New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Looks Incredible

Cyberpunk 2077 the video game was something of a letdown for the legions of gamers who spent years anticipating it.

Cyberpunk 2077 the Netflix anime? That could end up being a different story entirely.

Netflix just dropped the very first trailer fo Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an 10 part show put together by the brains behind cult anime hit Kill La Kill and Little Witch Academia.

It looks incredible.

Given Netflix's track record with video game shows, we have good reason to get excited. Some of the best shows on the streaming service have been based on video game IP. The Witcher is one of the most popular TV shows on the planet and both Arcane (based in the League of Legends universe) and Castlevania have been fantastic.

This should rule. Can't wait. It hits Netflix in September this year.