Moon Knight Is Returning for Season 2, Oscar Isaac Suggests in TikTok

Moon Knight, the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero origin series, is returning to Disney Plus for a second season, if a recent TikTok is to be believed.

The show's executive producer, Mohamed Diab, tweeted a TikTok video seeming to show himself and the MCU show's star, Oscar Isaac, on location in Egypt. In the video, Diab and Isaac are asked: "The question on everyone's mind -- is there a season two?" Isaac, who plays main characters Steven Grant/Marc Spector, responded by saying, "Why else would we be in Cairo?"

Moon Knight's first season was six episodes long and premiered in March on Disney Plus. Set mainly in London and Egypt, the story follows the two alters of a man with dissociative identity disorder who work for Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Throughout the season, Grant/Spector and Spector's wife, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), fight to stop Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from unleashing Egyptian goddess Ammit, who pre-judges humans based on their future crimes.

At the end of season one, we were briefly introduced to Jake Lockley, a third alter. The second season could follow this storyline through -- Lockley is a prominent personality in the Moon Knight Marvel comic series.

Disney Plus and Marvel Studios didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

