Marvel Cinematic Universe: All the Phase 5 and 6 Release Dates Revealed

The next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, with hints about the next Fantastic Four and Avengers adventures. Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

Echo and season 2 of Loki land on Disney Plus in summer 2023, with The Marvels coming to theaters on July 28, 2023.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Blade, in theaters November 3, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/EPEOPT8cH9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Ironheart comes to the streaming service in fall 2023, Blade lands in theaters Nov. 3, 2023, while Agatha: Coven of Chaos (previously named Agatha: House of Harkness) will arrive on Disney Plus in winter 2023 or 2024.

Captain America: New World Order comes to theaters in May 3, 2024, Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney Plus in spring 2024 and Thunderbolts will round out Phase 5 when it lands in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Marvel also gave us the first details about Phase 6 movies, which will include Fantastic Four on Nov. 8, 2024, Avengers: Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars on Nov. 7, 2025. Kang Dynasty will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

It was revealed that Phases 4, 5, and 6 will be collectively known as The Multiverse Saga, mirroring Phases 1, 2 and 3's Infinity Saga. It seems like Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain of this era, but perhaps a bigger baddy will emerge in the coming years.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Nrt7xQmqfi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Fans are particularly excited about Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil, given the popularity of the Netflix show and his alter-ego's brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Born Again will see him face off against Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk (who showed up in Hawkeye) again, and run for 18 episodes.

Daredevil also shows up -- in costume -- in the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which kicks off on Disney Plus on Aug. 17. That and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which also got a Comic-Con trailer ahead of its Nov. 11 theatrical release, will represent the end of Phase 4.

Mysteriously absent from the Phase 5 lineup were Armor Wars, which will see the late Tony Stark's tech falling into the wrong hands and Don Cheadle's Jim Rhodes/War Machine having to deal with it, and the next live-action Spider-Man movie. There are plenty of blank entries to fill in the Phase 6 lineup though.

On Friday, Marvel revealed a bunch of animated series coming to Disney Plus over the next few years. What If...? season 2, Marvel Zombies and Spider-Man: Freshman Year are apparently part of the MCU canon, while X-Men '97 and I Am Groot are seemingly set it separate continuities.