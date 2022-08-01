'Lightyear': When Will the Pixar Flick Be Available on Disney Plus?

Lightyear has been out in theaters since June so, two months later, you might be itching for its streaming release. Thankfully, it's imminent. Disney confirmed the latest Pixar flick will head to Disney Plus on Aug. 3, aka this Wednesday.

Lightyear is the movie Andy watches in the Toy Story series that inspires the figurine he's one day gifted. Initially, it's a little confusing -- here's CNET's review diving into what exactly the movie is about.

For more, see how Lightyear compares to other Disney releases, a few subscription details and the trailer below.

When will Lightyear be available on Disney Plus?

Lightyear is heading to Disney Plus on Aug. 3, a Wednesday.

Lightyear hit cinemas June 17. Unlike the previous three Pixar movies, it was exclusively released in cinemas. Based on previous Disney movies, we could guesstimate when the latest Pixar flick would hit Disney Plus.

Black Widow took 89 days, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took 70 days, Eternals took 68 days, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took 47 days.

What did those numbers mean for Lightyear? It seems to have followed the most recent Disney release -- the Doctor Strange sequel -- in hitting Disney Plus 47 days after theatrical release.

Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, streaming August 3 only on #DisneyPlus. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/K75UdXQQrg — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 19, 2022

A few Disney Plus subscription details

The base Disney Plus subscription costs $8 per month or $80 per year, but if you bundle Hulu and ESPN Plus along with Disney, the cost is $14 per month.

The trailer

Here's what to look forward to in Lightyear.