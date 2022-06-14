'Lightyear' Star Chris Evans Strikes Pose Fit For Photoshop, Internet Does Its Thing

Chris Evans has been busy. And not just with media events for his new Disney and Pixar movie Lightyear.

Evans, who voices the titular space cadet in the animated film out June 17, has been making special appearances at baseball games, hanging out in Teletubbyland, and filling in for Big Tex, the Texas State Fair's 55-foot tall mascot.

Well, that's not exactly the case, but photos have been altered to make it look that way. The spread of doctored images began after Twitter accounts for Pixar, Disney Parks and Lightyear posted two pics of Evans at Disney California Adventure Park over the weekend. In both photos, Evans wears a white shirt, skinny jeans, and a casual smile. His hands are in his pockets, and his legs are spaced a bit apart. "Why does Chris Evans pose exactly the same in both shots," one Twitter user wrote, "like he's a 3D model they just moved around."

Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans), voice of #Lightyear, made a special appearance yesterday at Disney California Adventure Park! Check out photos from yesterday and see #Lightyear in theaters June 17! @Disneyland pic.twitter.com/ye8RvKB7gk — Pixar (@Pixar) June 12, 2022

Other Twitter users referred to Evans as a "statue" or "cardboard cutout." Some suggested that the Disneyland images looked photoshopped -- a claim Evans himself took to Twitter to debunk.

"I promise I'm not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose," Evans wrote on Sunday in the tweet accompanied by the facepalm emoji. "(And I don't know what to do with my hands)."

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️



(And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 12, 2022

Some Twitter accounts ran with the photoshop-able photo anyway. Here are some of the results. Lightyear currently stands at a score of 60 on CNET sister site Metacritic, with 33 reviews counted.

Watch out Big Tex, Evans is coming for your gig.

Chris Evans just has a very disciplined pose y'all. It's not Photoshop! https://t.co/bSareSigdQ pic.twitter.com/suCW8FQyBh — Ain’t Flexin’, just Texan (@TexasHumor) June 13, 2022

A surprising turn of events.

There I fixed it 😂 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/YN5qQtq8MK — AnishaCartoons (@AnishaCartoons) June 13, 2022

Evans + The Apollo 11 Moon Landing = Greatness.

Interesting that Disney has been quiet about these images. pic.twitter.com/cWHTyFSOk6 — Matt Walker (@MattWalkerGA) June 13, 2022

Teletubbyland got a visitor.

And New Jersey Baseball Team The Trenton Thunder announced Evans had shown up in support.