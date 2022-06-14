'Lightyear' Star Chris Evans Strikes Pose Fit For Photoshop, Internet Does Its Thing

Chris Evans has been busy. And not just with media events for his new Disney and Pixar movie Lightyear.
Evans, who voices the titular space cadet in the animated film out June 17, has been making special appearances at baseball games, hanging out in Teletubbyland, and filling in for Big Tex, the Texas State Fair's 55-foot tall mascot.
Well, that's not exactly the case, but photos have been altered to make it look that way. The spread of doctored images began after Twitter accounts for Pixar, Disney Parks and Lightyear posted two pics of Evans at Disney California Adventure Park over the weekend. In both photos, Evans wears a white shirt, skinny jeans, and a casual smile. His hands are in his pockets, and his legs are spaced a bit apart. "Why does Chris Evans pose exactly the same in both shots," one Twitter user wrote, "like he's a 3D model they just moved around."
Other Twitter users referred to Evans as a "statue" or "cardboard cutout." Some suggested that the Disneyland images looked photoshopped -- a claim Evans himself took to Twitter to debunk.
"I promise I'm not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose," Evans wrote on Sunday in the tweet accompanied by the facepalm emoji. "(And I don't know what to do with my hands)."
Some Twitter accounts ran with the photoshop-able photo anyway. Here are some of the results. Lightyear currently stands at a score of 60 on CNET sister site Metacritic, with 33 reviews counted.
Watch out Big Tex, Evans is coming for your gig.
A surprising turn of events.
Evans + The Apollo 11 Moon Landing = Greatness.
Teletubbyland got a visitor.
And New Jersey Baseball Team The Trenton Thunder announced Evans had shown up in support.