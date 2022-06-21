Here's When Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel Hits Disney Plus in Your Time Zone

Life is shaping up to get "cosmic" for Kamala Khan, a Muslim American high school student from Jersey City. The Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel premiered on June 8, introducing us to Khan, played by TV newcomer Iman Vellani. Khan is a Captain Marvel mega-fan who eventually gains superpowers of her own. As of this writing, Ms. Marvel sits at a score of 78 on CNET sister site Metacritic.

CNET reviewer Richard Trenholm writes that the series feels like a fresh origin story. "Muslim American superhero Ms. Marvel brings a pop of vibrant teen energy to a fresh and zippy new Disney Plus series perfect for Marvel nerds and new viewers alike." CNET video producer Abrar Al-Heeti says the show is the representation she's waited a long time for. "It feels like a celebration of what's possible when you get talented Muslim writers, actors and creators to build something true, authentic and enjoyable," Al-Heeti writes.

Ms. Marvel episode release dates and times

Here's when you can view all six episodes of Ms. Marvel (based on previous releases on Disney Plus).

Episode 1: Available now

Episode 2: Available now

Episode 3: Available Wednesday, June 22 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 22 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 4: Available Wednesday, June 29 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 29 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 5: Available Wednesday, July 6 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, July 6 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 6: Available Wednesday, July 13 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Here's when Ms. Marvel hits Disney Plus in your time zone

Ms. Marvel, episode 3, hits Disney Plus midnight PT, or 3 a.m. ET. That's 2 a.m. CT and 1 a.m. MT.

If you're in the UK, the episode can be watched from 7 a.m. BST. Those in continental Europe will have to wait till the finale drops at 8 a.m. CEST in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. If you're in Australia, episode 3 launches at the perfect time: 5 p.m. AEST.

Ms. Marvel trailer

Kamala Khan navigates high school crushes and her newfound abilities in this fun trailer.

What is Ms. Marvel about?

According to Marvel, Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani American who "feels invisible both at home and at school," until she gains some impressive powers. She's also described as an "aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe."

Khan first appeared in Marvel comics in 2013. It looks like her powers in the Disney Plus show will differ from the comics.

The show's executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali, a British-Pakistani comedian who's also the series' head writer. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), along with Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are directing the episodes.

Khan will also appear alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in the upcoming MCU film The Marvels, which is scheduled to arrive on July 28, 2023.