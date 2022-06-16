'Ms. Marvel' Easter Egg Answers 'Avengers: Endgame' Question

Ms. Marvel, currently streaming on Disney Plus, features the unique combination of a young superhero who's also a superfan of the Avengers. So it's only fitting that Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) show includes an Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg, one that answers a lingering question about the 2019 film.

That question: Were the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. -- aka the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division and the focus of the seven-season ABC TV series -- present at the final fight against Thanos? Known as The Battle of Earth, the standoff is an iconic moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teaming Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and more.

Amid the army of superheroes, it wasn't clear whether the highly skilled agents from the government organization were present to help out. Given all hands were on deck, you'd think so. Well, thanks to Ms. Marvel and a list of Easter Eggs released on Marvel.com, we can finally confirm S.H.I.E.L.D. wasn't taking the day off.

In episode 1 of Ms. Marvel, Kamala sneaks a visit to AvengerCon. In one shot, at around 34 minutes in, you can see a poster for a book titled I Was There...

The official #Marvel website has confirmed that a SHIELD agent observed #AvengersEndgame's final battle and published a book, "I Was There...", about the event, which was featured at #MsMarvel's AvengerCon! Full details: https://t.co/Bkvk7bJ6Ha pic.twitter.com/opLdL7O3y8 — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 13, 2022

This book, it turns out, is a memoir written by a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent about The Battle of Earth.

"If you're searching for a first-hand account of The Battle of Earth, be sure and pick up a copy of the memoir I Was There… written by a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent detailing the clash between the heroes of earth and the Alien scourge threatening our fragile planet,'" reads Marvel.com.

"The book includes a conversation with Hawkeye, and a first-hand account of Tony Stark using the Infinity Gauntlet (even though the author was 6,000 feet away)."

There's no mention of whether there were any other agents at the battle, which might explain why their presence was so obscure.

Ms. Marvel is two episodes in on Disney Plus, with four more to follow.