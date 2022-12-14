Henry Cavill Is No Longer Playing DC's Superman

Henry Cavill is out as DC Studios' Superman.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," the actor wrote in a statement posted on Instagram Wednesday evening. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."

In October, Cavill announced that he would be returning to play the hero after a cameo in Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam, with hopes he would appear in a long-awaited sequel to 2013's Man of Steel.

However, at the end of October, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, which replaces DC Films, a reorganized division of Warner Bros. Discovery. The pair reportedly met to determine the future of Man of Steel 2, and now it appears it won't be going ahead.

Enlarge Image Henry Cavill/Instagram screenshot

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," Cavill wrote. "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."

Cavill went on: "James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Coinciding with Cavill's statment, Gunn addressed the development on Twitter.

"Among those on the slate is Superman," Gunn wrote Wednesday. "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

The new look DC Studios has also seen the stalling of Wonder Woman 3, with director Patty Jenkins stating Tuesday that "there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time."

The director also noted that, "DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult now."

DC's changing of the guard follows Discovery CEO David Zaslav's comment the company was searching for its "own Kevin Feige," the mastermind producer and CEO behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gunn has ties with Marvel after directing the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but crossed over to DC to direct The Suicide Squad and the spinoff TV show Peacemaker when Marvel briefly fired him.

Cavill appeared as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017's Justice League, 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League and 2022's Black Adam.