Patty Jenkins Says She 'Never Walked Away' From 'Wonder Woman 3'

Director Patty Jenkins has released a statement addressing rumors she walked away from Wonder Woman 3.

Last week, reports spread saying that Jenkins, who directed the first two Wonder Woman movies starring Gal Gadot, had walked away from the threequel, after rejecting Warner Bros. Discovery's notes on her treatment.

Jenkins' statement, posted Tuesday on Twitter, reads: "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me."

Jenkins acknowledged that major changes taking place at Warner Bros. Discovery led to the movie's stalled production.

"It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time," Jenkins wrote. "DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult now."

Last week, it was reported that new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had turned down Jenkins' and co-writer Geoff Johns' treatment for Wonder Woman 3. Gunn then took to Twitter to say of the report that, "some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not."

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

The Wrap then reported that Gunn and Safran weren't responsible for the decision not to move forward with Wonder Woman 3 in its current iteration. Instead, it was Warner Bros. Film Group Co-Chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy who didn't think the treatment worked. However, Gunn and Safran reportedly agreed with the assessment.

The report said that, in response, Jenkins chose not to present a new treatment and walked away from the project.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before the reports, Gadot tweeted that she was "grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU.The fans.Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

At the end of October, it was announced that Gunn and Safran would spearhead DC Studios, a reorganized division of Warner Bros. Discovery. The co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, which replaces DC Films, are reportedly meeting in the coming weeks to determine the futures of Man of Steel 2, Aquaman and The Flash, scheduled to be released June 16.

However, Matt Reeves' Batman universe, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, is reportedly likely to remain untouched. Reeves in the process of writing a sequel to The Batman and launching two spinoff series, including The Penguin.

Jenkins also addressed her Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. In September, Disney dropped Rogue Squadron from its calendars, after it was set to be released in December, 2023. Yet it's still in active development, according to Jenkins, and she's back on the project, after originally leaving to work on Wonder Woman 3.

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further," Jenkins wrote.

"When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since."

Still, it is unclear when the movie would likely be released.

"I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

Of Wonder Woman's future, Jenkins said she hoped it would not "land on negative note."

"I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."