Culture Entertainment

Get a First Look at Jude Law in New Star Wars Show 'Skeleton Crew'

Law stars in Disney's coming-of-age series about kids who find themselves adrift in space.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper headshot
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
Jude Law smirks in image from Skeleton Crew
Disney screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

The younglings sometimes get forgotten in the Star Wars universe. Now, they're taking center stage. Get ready for Disney's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a Disney Plus coming-of-age story about younglings lost in a galaxy far, far away. 

On Saturday at at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, fans got a brief look at star Jude Law in an image from the show.

As we noted in May, Skeleton Crew follows a group of kids who find themselves adrift in space. We don't know yet if Law will be a mentor and friend to the kids, or some kind of villain.

Created by Spider-man director Jon Watts, the series doesn't have a release date yet, but is reportedly inspired by classic Stephen Spielberg movies

