'Doctor Strange 2': When Will the Marvel Sequel Be Released on Disney Plus?

The wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hit Disney Plus isn't as long as expected. The Marvel sequel, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will be available on Disney Plus on June 22. That's only one week away! And no, you won't have to pay an extra fee on top of your Disney Plus subscription to watch it.

Based on previous Marvel movie streaming releases, it was thought the sequel would arrive in July. But the Sam Raimi-directed film is arriving on streaming a month earlier than expected. And if you don't want to pay for Disney Plus, it's also on other digital platforms the same day, June 22, before debuting on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26.

Doctor Strange 2 is arriving earlier than expected

In 2021 (and 2022), a trio of Marvel movies arrived on Disney Plus the day of theatrical release or a months later.

In July, Black Widow received a day-and-date release, meaning it arrived on Disney Plus simultaneously with cinemas. You had to pay an extra fee on top of your subscription to watch it.

In September, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters, then headed to Disney Plus after over two months (or 70 days). In November, Eternals opened in theaters, then it also reached Disney Plus over two months later (68 days).

Basically, we expected Doctor Strange 2 to hit Disney Plus in mid-July, 70 days from its May 6 release.

It was also thought this could move back even further if the end of Ms. Marvel (starting June 8) on Disney Plus came into play, as well as the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8. Obviously, none of this happened and Doctor Strange 2 is hitting Disney Plus on June 22.

A few Disney Plus subscription details

The base Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, but if you bundle Hulu and ESPN Plus along with Disney, the cost is $13.99 per month.