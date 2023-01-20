Google Layoffs Top Phones Coming in 2023 Stamp Prices Go Up Sunday New Movies in 2023 Grocery Prices Video Games vs. Winter Blues Duolingo Made Me a Monster Year of the Rabbit
Disney Adds a Ton of 'Untitled Disney' Movies, Including One This Year

Mysterious new films from Disney, Pixar and Marvel are filling up the release schedules.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
2 min read
A giant black and white Mickey Mouse stands among smaller Disney characters and icons
The house of mouse celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023.
Disney

Save the date: Disney has blocked out the calendar into 2028, adding a ton of mystery Marvel movies, cryptic Pixar flicks and a ton of "Untitled Disney" films. Disney has even announced one of these mysterious untitled movies will be released this year.

The first "Untitled Disney" will be released in theaters Dec. 1, 2023, according to a new calendar sent to press Friday. This year is Disney's 100th anniversary, so we were already looking forward to centenary-celebrating cartoon Wish, live-action reboot The Little Mermaid, Pixar animation Elemental, theme park spinoff Haunted Mansion and Indiana Jones (not to mention Marvel adventures Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels). 

Whatever the mystery Untitled Disney movie turns out to be in December, it'll be up against rivals including Wonka, a Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel and DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In 2025, Disney will release 12 films in theaters, including the previously announced Fantastic Four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, plus two more Marvel movies. In 2026 the house of mouse is dropping 15 (!) films.

Following the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar 3, 4 and 5 land in the holiday seasons of 2024, 2026 and 2028. And the plan is still to release new Star Wars movies in 2025 and 2027, but there's no word yet on what they are.

Here's the full list of Disney theatrical releases from 2023 onward, but bear in mind it's always subject to change: 

2023

2/17/23 – Disney – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
4/7/23 – Searchlight – Chevalier
5/5/23 – Disney – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
5/26/23 – Disney – The Little Mermaid
6/2/23 – 20th – The Boogeyman
6/16/23 – Disney – Elemental
6/30/23 – Disney – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
7/28/23 – Disney – The Marvels
8/11/23 – Disney – Haunted Mansion
9/15/23 – 20th – A Haunting in Venice
9/22/23 – Searchlight – Next Goal Wins
10/6/23 – 20th – True Love
11/22/23 – Disney – Wish
12/1/23 – Disney – Untitled Disney

2024

2/14/24 – Disney – Untitled Disney
3/1/24 – Disney – Elio
3/22/24 – Disney – Disney's Snow White
5/3/24 – Disney – Captain America: New World Order
5/24/24 – 20th – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
6/14/24 – Disney– Inside Out 2
7/5/24 – Disney – Mufasa: The Lion King
7/26/24 – Disney – Thunderbolts
8/16/24 – Disney – Untitled Disney
9/6/24 – Disney – Blade
11/8/24 – Disney – Untitled Deadpool movie
11/27/24 – Disney – Untitled Disney animation
12/20/24 – 20th – Avatar 3

2025

2/14/25 – Disney – Fantastic Four
3/7/25 – Disney – Untitled Disney
4/11/25 – Disney – Untitled Disney
5/2/25 – Disney – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
5/23/25 – Disney – Untitled Disney
6/13/25 – Disney – Untitled Pixar
7/2/25 – Disney – Untitled Disney
7/25/25 – Disney – Untitled Marvel
8/15/25 – Disney – Untitled Disney
11/7/25 – Disney – Untitled Marvel
11/26/25 – Disney – Untitled Disney animation
12/19/25 – Disney – Untitled Star Wars

2026

1/16/26 – Disney – Untitled Disney
2/13/26 – Disney – Untitled Marvel
3/6/26 – Disney – Untitled Pixar
3/27/26 – Disney – Untitled Disney
4/17/26 – Disney – Untitled Disney
5/1/26 – Disney – Avengers: Secret Wars
5/22/26 – Disney – Untitled Disney
6/19/26 – Disney – Untitled Pixar
7/10/26 – Disney – Untitled Disney
7/24/26 – Disney – Untitled Marvel
8/14/26 – Disney – Untitled Disney
9/18/26 – Disney – Untitled Disney
11/6/26 – Disney – Untitled Marvel
11/25/26 – Disney – Untitled Disney animation
12/18/26 – 20th – Avatar 4

2027

12/17/27 – Disney – Untitled Star Wars

2028

12/22/28 – 20th – Avatar 5   

