Daniel Radcliffe 'Not Interested' in Harry Potter Return (but Never Say Never)

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

For many fans, Daniel Radcliffe will always be the boy who played Harry Potter. But the actor is "not interested" in going back to the role.

"I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK," Radcliffe told The New York Times while promoting new movie The Lost City. "I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."

The British actor, now 32, sat down with fellow original stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint for a recent 20th anniversary TV special. But he put the dampeners on a suggestion by the director of the first Harry Potter flicks, Chris Columbus, to bring them together for a movie version of stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"I'm never going to say never," Radcliffe added, which suggests someone at Warner Bros. might still be able to say the magic words. Or perhaps a magic number? But given that Radcliffe has spent his time pursuing wilder creative choices like Swiss Army Man, Guns Akimbo and TV show Miracle Workers. He's also currently filming a biopic of Weird Al Yankovic.