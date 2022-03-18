No Space Blast for Pete Davidson Apple Mac Studio Review Apple Studio Display's Disappointing Webcam James Webb Star Image Stepan the Cat Escapes Ukraine March Madness: How to Watch
Daniel Radcliffe 'Not Interested' in Harry Potter Return (but Never Say Never)

Don't expecto the original Harry Potter in a magical movie any time soon.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Daniel Radcliffe attends a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Daniel Radcliffe at a screening of The Lost City, photographed just after someone asked him about Harry Potter (probably).

 Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

For many fans, Daniel Radcliffe will always be the boy who played Harry Potter. But the actor is "not interested" in going back to the role.

"I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK," Radcliffe told The New York Times while promoting new movie The Lost City. "I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."

The British actor, now 32, sat down with fellow original stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint for a recent 20th anniversary TV special. But he put the dampeners on a suggestion by the director of the first Harry Potter flicks, Chris Columbus, to bring them together for a movie version of stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"I'm never going to say never," Radcliffe added, which suggests someone at Warner Bros. might still be able to say the magic words. Or perhaps a magic number? But given that Radcliffe has spent his time pursuing wilder creative choices like Swiss Army Man, Guns Akimbo and TV show Miracle Workers. He's also currently filming a biopic of Weird Al Yankovic

