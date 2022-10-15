Give the Gift of Great Sleep With the Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Satin pillowcases are a sleep game-changer, but they can also be pretty pricey. If you're in the market for one that won't break the bank, the Kitsch Satin Pillowcase has got you covered.

Why it's a great gift: Having gotten a Kitsch Satin Pillowcase as a gift myself, I can assure you that any recipient of this product will be left happy (and well-rested). I'm a big fan of this pillowcase since the satin is oh-so-silky and easy to fall asleep on. And satin pillowcases have other advantages, too -- they're gentle on the hair and skin and they don't get hot during the night, which is a huge plus. I have the ivory shade, but this pillowcase comes in lots of other fun colors and patterns, too.

What you'll pay: I've seen satin pillowcases cost as much as $90, but these ones from the Kitsch website are $19 each for the standard/queen size and $24 each for the king size. And Kitsch offers discounts when you buy these pillowcases in sets, in case you want to buy one for everyone on your list -- for instance, you can get a two-pack of the standard/queen-size pillowcases for $18 each (and $23 each for the king size) or a four-pack of the standard/queen size for $16 each (or $21 each for the king size). That's a steal. You can also purchase Kitsch Satin Pillowcases from retailers like and .

