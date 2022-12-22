Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: A Fun (Pricey) Way to Bring the Wizarding World Home

Any Harry Potter fan would likely admit to wishing that wands and other magical relics from the Wizarding World existed in real life. While that's unlikely to ever happen, there is one new product that's as close to a real wand as I've ever seen: the Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand.

This is a product from Warner Bros. that connects to your smart home devices via an app on your phone or tablet. After you connect the wand to the Magic Caster Wand app, which is available on Android and iOS, you can conjure up spells and a Patronus that flash on your TV, smart lights, and phone or tablet.

The app has a spellbook with over 50 spells including Lumos, Expelliarmus and Wingardium Leviosa. It'll walk you through how to do the right gestures to carry out your spell. When you cast Lumos, for example, the tip of your wand will light up. Expelliarmus will flash an image on your TV of a wand being knocked out of someone's hand. And Wingardium Leviosa pulls up a movie scene in which Hermione correctly does the spell.

A series of sound effects and flashing lights appear both in the wand and wand box when you do a spell correctly. It takes some practice to get the hang of it, but once you do, it's immensely rewarding.

The biggest downside to this wand is undeniably the price. Each of the three available designs costs a whopping $150. As a result, this may become one of those items people wait to receive as a gift, instead of going out to buy them on their own. Check out the video above to see my full hands-on with the Magic Caster Wand.

