17 Great Holiday Gifts for Teens in 2022

We get it -- teens are a notoriously tough crowd to please, especially when it comes to holiday gifts. You might have a gift idea that you think is perfect, but later you find it stashed away in the back of a closet. Or something they like one week is totally passe the next. It's hard to keep up. But don't give up and buy that gift card just yet -- we're here to help. We've rounded up a list of the best gifts for teenagers, with a little something to suit every interest.

Some of these recommendations are practical, like noise-canceling earbuds and a handy tote bag. Others feel like small luxuries -- for instance, cozy slippers, fragrant candles and a fuzzy weighted blanket. And then there are just-for-fun items: a turntable, a Nintendo Switch and even a boba tea kit. Whatever you choose, it's sure to bring a little holiday cheer to the adolescent on your list. And they might just be appreciative... for once.

Homesick Candles are a great go-to gift, and they work well as stocking stuffers too. With so many options out there, it can be hard to find the perfect scent that your teen will appreciate. But the folks at Homesick have made it easy by coming up with unique candles that will speak to every interest. Hogwarts fans will appreciate Homesick's newest Harry Potter collection. But you can also find candles that are inspired by US states, MLB stadiums, Star Wars and more. The standard 13.75-ounce size starts at $38.

Amazon Amazon's fourth-generation Echo Dot is currently ranked as our favorite smart speaker. But if you're considering adding an Alexa device to your teen's room, you might as well hold out for the latest Echo Dot smart speaker, which will start shipping Oct. 20. The new Echo Dot with Clock, available in cloud blue or glacier white, comes with some slight refinements to the clock readout -- namely, the ability to display upcoming calendar events, artists and song titles during music playback, or to show weather info with icons whenever you ask Alexa for the day's forecast. Available for preorder now, it's easily worth the $60 price tag, and chances are Amazon will cut the price even further for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Pottery Barn Sure, Spotify is great, but there's nothing quite like the retro feel of real records and spinning vinyl. This Bluetooth-compatible, portable turntable hits all the right notes. Not only can you play LPs, but you can stream music wirelessly from any device. And while the sound isn't as top-notch as some more-expensive models, you can't beat the cool retro aesthetic.

Ugg Ugg makes a comfy shearling-lined slipper that's both stylish and versatile. They're great for wearing around the house, but thanks to their lightweight, ultradurable sole, you can also take these bad boys outdoors and even wear them to school. The Tasman slippers are made from soft suede and feature an embroidered Tasman braid as well as Ugg's proprietary Treadlite technology, which increases cushioning and traction.

Spikeball Spikeball is a super-trendy, fast-paced game that combines elements of volleyball and four-square. Instead of hitting a large ball over a straight net, you're smacking a softer, grapefruit-size ball onto a bouncy, ringed one, sort of like tetherball but without the string. This is a physical game, one that requires fast movement and probably some diving if you want to score points. It's a great way to get teens off their screens and outdoors.

Baggu Trendy brand Baggu is tops when it comes to fun prints. Their coveted goods include this tote bag, a perfect gift for teens who lug their laptops to school every day but don't want to use a backpack. The Duck Bag is made from recycled cotton canvas and is available in 12 colorful prints. Bonus: It's machine-washable!

Amazon Kodak's pocket-size projector is a cool gift for teens who love movies, TV shows or video games (which is pretty much all teens). The Luma 150 can project up to 150 inches (12.5 feet) onto almost any surface to give your teen an impressive big-screen experience. Plus there's a built-in speaker so no extra equipment is needed. You're receiving price alerts for Kodak Luma 150 Projector

Amazon The weighted blanket craze doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. So what's even better than a weighted blanket? A fuzzy weighted blanket. If your teen likes to sleep in on the weekends (who doesn't?), this blanket will keep them cozy, relaxed and stylish. This great gift comes in cream, gray, brown, navy, pink and rainbow.

David Carnoy/CNET AirPods are a teen staple, and Apple's new AirPods Pro (second generation) will be on a lot of teenagers' wish lists this year. They're the best AirPods available and powered by Apple's new H2 chip, which promises more processing power while being more energy efficient. If you don't want to shell out $249 for the Pro 2, you could go with Apple's original AirPods Pro -- however, they've been discontinued, so they're gradually getting harder to find. Read our AirPods Pro 2 review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, White)

Rick Broida/CNET If you know a teen who's really into sports and goes to the gym on a regular basis, they'll appreciate a massage gun to ease the muscle soreness that come with intense exercise. Therabody has a lot of ultra-expensive larger models, but the Theragun Mini is a powerful, cheaper option in a smaller package. It's easy to throw in a gym bag, and it delivers a whopping 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute.

Urban Outfitters It's easy for teens to take pics with their phones, yet they may find it just as fun to capture their favorite moments with an instant cam. The camera comes in a variety of color options and pics can be printed out -- and shared with friends or pinned up -- instantly. You're receiving price alerts for Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 (Sky Blue)

Urban Outfitters This huggable llama is more than a cute stuffy. Pop it in the microwave and it'll warm up your bed or soothe sore muscles -- or you can keep it in the freezer and use it as an ice pack. It has a soothing lavender scent, and what could be more adorable than a llama?

Scott Stein/CNET The Nintendo Switch became a hot item during the pandemic, and it's still high on teens' wish lists. If your teen doesn't have a Nintendo Switch, you can't go wrong with this gaming system. It's a splurge, but it's not as expensive as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, and it's easier to get your hands on than either of those consoles. The Switch provides hours and hours of entertainment with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey. Check out more great game suggestions here. Read our Nintendo Switch OLED review. You're receiving price alerts for Nintendo Switch OLED (Red/Blue)

David Carnoy/CNET If you're tired of your teen saying they couldn't text because their phone ran out of juice, the Infinity Lab InstantGo 5000 power bank is the answer. It's easy to throw into a backpack or tote, and it comes with an integrated Lightning cable for easy charging for iPhones. Bonus: The price has been knocked down enough that it works well as a stocking stuffer.

Williams Sonoma If your teen likes a daily dose of boba, they're probably familiar with the Boba Guys, who made a name for themselves after opening up their first popup shop in San Francisco in 2011. This DIY kit comes with everything you need to make Boba Guys' much-loved Strawberry Matcha flavor: tapioca balls, Japanese matcha, strawberry jam, a bamboo matcha whisk and a reusable straw.

Lula's Garden If you're sending something from afar, consider purchasing a trio of succulents from Lula's Garden. You might think plants are boring, but they're actually popular among the teen crowd since they add a tasteful aesthetic to any room. This beautiful gift box comes with three preplanted succulents in a sleek white box that doubles as a planter. Luckily, succulents don't need much attention to thrive, so these are perfect even for plant newbies.