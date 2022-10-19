New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

17 Great Holiday Gifts for Teens in 2022

Impress the teenager in your life with a gift they'll actually like this holiday season.

Desiree DeNunzio headshot
Desiree DeNunzio
6 min read
Show More (12 items)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

We get it -- teens are a notoriously tough crowd to please, especially when it comes to holiday gifts. You might have a gift idea that you think is perfect, but later you find it stashed away in the back of a closet. Or something they like one week is totally passe the next. It's hard to keep up. But don't give up and buy that gift card just yet -- we're here to help. We've rounded up a list of the best gifts for teenagers, with a little something to suit every interest.

Some of these recommendations are practical, like noise-canceling earbuds and a handy tote bag. Others feel like small luxuries -- for instance, cozy slippers, fragrant candles and a fuzzy weighted blanket. And then there are just-for-fun items: a turntable, a Nintendo Switch and even a boba tea kit. Whatever you choose, it's sure to bring a little holiday cheer to the adolescent on your list. And they might just be appreciative... for once.
Homesick

Homesick candle

Get the positive energy flowing

Candles are a great go-to gift, and they work well as stocking stuffers too. With so many options out there, it can be hard to find the perfect scent that your teen will appreciate. But the folks at Homesick have made it easy by coming up with unique candles that will speak to every interest. Hogwarts fans will appreciate Homesick's newest Harry Potter collection. But you can also find candles that are inspired by US states, MLB stadiums, Star Wars and more. The standard 13.75-ounce size starts at $38.

$38 at Homesick
Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

Alexa and a clock, all in one

Amazon's fourth-generation Echo Dot is currently ranked as our favorite smart speaker. But if you're considering adding an Alexa device to your teen's room, you might as well hold out for the latest Echo Dot smart speaker, which will start shipping Oct. 20. The new Echo Dot with Clock, available in cloud blue or glacier white, comes with some slight refinements to the clock readout -- namely, the ability to display upcoming calendar events, artists and song titles during music playback, or to show weather info with icons whenever you ask Alexa for the day's forecast. Available for preorder now, it's easily worth the $60 price tag, and chances are Amazon will cut the price even further for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

$60 at Amazon
Pottery Barn

Crosley Voyager Turntable

For the audiophile

Sure, Spotify is great, but there's nothing quite like the retro feel of real records and spinning vinyl. This Bluetooth-compatible, portable turntable hits all the right notes. Not only can you play LPs, but you can stream music wirelessly from any device. And while the sound isn't as top-notch as some more-expensive models, you can't beat the cool retro aesthetic.

$81 at Amazon
$100 at Pottery Barn
Ugg

Ugg Tasman Slippers

Keep those tootsies toasty

Ugg makes a comfy shearling-lined slipper that's both stylish and versatile. They're great for wearing around the house, but thanks to their lightweight, ultradurable sole, you can also take these bad boys outdoors and even wear them to school. The Tasman slippers are made from soft suede and feature an embroidered Tasman braid as well as Ugg's proprietary Treadlite technology, which increases cushioning and traction.

$100 at Zappos
$100 at Nordstrom
Spikeball

Spikeball

Fast and furious fun

Spikeball is a super-trendy, fast-paced game that combines elements of volleyball and four-square. Instead of hitting a large ball over a straight net, you're smacking a softer, grapefruit-size ball onto a bouncy, ringed one, sort of like tetherball but without the string. This is a physical game, one that requires fast movement and probably some diving if you want to score points. It's a great way to get teens off their screens and outdoors.

$64 at Amazon
Baggu

Baggu Duck tote bag

A backpack alternative

Trendy brand Baggu is tops when it comes to fun prints. Their coveted goods include this tote bag, a perfect gift for teens who lug their laptops to school every day but don't want to use a backpack. The Duck Bag is made from recycled cotton canvas and is available in 12 colorful prints. Bonus: It's machine-washable!

$34 at Baggu
$34 at Amazon
Amazon

Kodak Luma 150 Projector

For the binge-watcher

Kodak's pocket-size projector is a cool gift for teens who love movies, TV shows or video games (which is pretty much all teens). The Luma 150 can project up to 150 inches (12.5 feet) onto almost any surface to give your teen an impressive big-screen experience. Plus there's a built-in speaker so no extra equipment is needed.

$220 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Kodak Luma 150 Projector
Amazon

Wemore Weighted Blanket

For the deep sleeper

The weighted blanket craze doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. So what's even better than a weighted blanket? A fuzzy weighted blanket. If your teen likes to sleep in on the weekends (who doesn't?), this blanket will keep them cozy, relaxed and stylish. This great gift comes in cream, gray, brown, navy, pink and rainbow.

$52 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

AirPods Pro 2

Noise-canceling buds

AirPods are a teen staple, and Apple's new AirPods Pro (second generation) will be on a lot of teenagers' wish lists this year. They're the best AirPods available and powered by Apple's new H2 chip, which promises more processing power while being more energy efficient. If you don't want to shell out $249 for the Pro 2, you could go with Apple's original AirPods Pro -- however, they've been discontinued, so they're gradually getting harder to find.

Read our AirPods Pro 2 review.

 

$239 at Amazon
$249 at Apple
Get Price Alerts
$250 at Best Buy
You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, White)
Rick Broida/CNET

Theragun Mini

For the fitness fanatic

If you know a teen who's really into sports and goes to the gym on a regular basis, they'll appreciate a massage gun to ease the muscle soreness that come with intense exercise. Therabody has a lot of ultra-expensive larger models, but the Theragun Mini is a powerful, cheaper option in a smaller package. It's easy to throw in a gym bag, and it delivers a whopping 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute.

$180 at Best Buy
$179 at Therabody
Urban Outfitters

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

For documenting daily life

It's easy for teens to take pics with their phones, yet they may find it just as fun to capture their favorite moments with an instant cam. The camera comes in a variety of color options and pics can be printed out -- and shared with friends or pinned up -- instantly. 

$70 at Target
$66 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 (Sky Blue)
Urban Outfitters

Huggable Llama Heating Pad

For staying toasty

This huggable llama is more than a cute stuffy. Pop it in the microwave and it'll warm up your bed or soothe sore muscles -- or you can keep it in the freezer and use it as an ice pack. It has a soothing lavender scent, and what could be more adorable than a llama?

$30 at Amazon
Scott Stein/CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED

The gift of portable gaming

The Nintendo Switch became a hot item during the pandemic, and it's still high on teens' wish lists. If your teen doesn't have a Nintendo Switch, you can't go wrong with this gaming system. It's a splurge, but it's not as expensive as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, and it's easier to get your hands on than either of those consoles.

The Switch provides hours and hours of entertainment with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey. Check out more great game suggestions here.

Read our Nintendo Switch OLED review.

 

$350 at Amazon
$350 at Nintendo
You're receiving price alerts for Nintendo Switch OLED (Red/Blue)
David Carnoy/CNET

Infinity Lab InstantGo 5000 power bank

For fast iPhone charging

If you're tired of your teen saying they couldn't text because their phone ran out of juice, the Infinity Lab InstantGo 5000 power bank is the answer. It's easy to throw into a backpack or tote, and it comes with an integrated Lightning cable for easy charging for iPhones. Bonus: The price has been knocked down enough that it works well as a stocking stuffer.

$25 at Amazon
Williams Sonoma

Boba Guys Strawberry Matcha Boba Kit

For the boba barista

If your teen likes a daily dose of boba, they're probably familiar with the Boba Guys, who made a name for themselves after opening up their first popup shop in San Francisco in 2011. This DIY kit comes with everything you need to make Boba Guys' much-loved Strawberry Matcha flavor: tapioca balls, Japanese matcha, strawberry jam, a bamboo matcha whisk and a reusable straw.

$70 at Williams Sonoma
Lula's Garden

Holiday Jewel Garden

For the aspiring green thumb

If you're sending something from afar, consider purchasing a trio of succulents from Lula's Garden. You might think plants are boring, but they're actually popular among the teen crowd since they add a tasteful aesthetic to any room. This beautiful gift box comes with three preplanted succulents in a sleek white box that doubles as a planter. Luckily, succulents don't need much attention to thrive, so these are perfect even for plant newbies.

$46 at Lula's Garden
Urban Outfitters

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Puffer Jacket

For staying warm all winter long

Puffer jackets are big again this year. And while this stylish one from North Face is definitely pricey, it will last your teen a long, long time -- maybe even through college. This 700-fill goose-down jacket is made with 100% recycled fabric. And it comes with a stowable hood for those extra wintery days.

$320 at The North Face

Find The Perfect Gift

AllUnder $10Under $20Under $50Under $100Under $250
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodieshomeromanticjewelrykids
107 results
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3