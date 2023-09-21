X
22 Harry Potter Gifts Perfect for Any Aspiring Wizard

Summon the magic with everything from themed bags and pillowcases to an interactive wand.

Abrar Al-Heeti Video producer / CNET
Abrar Al-Heeti is a video host and producer for CNET, with an interest in internet trends, entertainment, pop culture and digital accessibility.
Abrar Al-Heeti
5 min read
Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand

People have spent countless hours flying into the world of the Harry Potter books and watching the movies. With its dazzling spells, nifty gadgets and magical creatures, the wizarding world of the Harry Potter series offers a much-needed escape from the real world and into the magic of Hogwarts.

If you're stuck patiently waiting for your Hogwarts acceptance letter, check out some of the best enchanting gifts and magical memorabilia, which we've rounded up here, and transport yourself into the wizarding world with themed trinkets that are sure to excite any aspiring wizard. 

I'd argue the best merch is useful merch. Harry Potter fans will love this one. This Golden Snitch clock is something your gift recipient will likely use every day and is an eye-catching addition to any display or bedside table. 

The bakers in your life will appreciate this guide on how to make everything from Pumpkin Patch Pies to Owl Muffins.

Another staple for bakers: cookie cutters of everything from Harry's glasses to the Sorting Hat and even the Hogwarts Express. These decorative themed treats will elevate any party spread.

Home decor is one element of Potter-fying your space, and filling the air with themed scents is another. This Harry Potter collection from Homesick includes five fragrance options, including one for each house. (My personal favorite is the one for Gryffindor -- it has a nice, warm cinnamon aroma. But each has a unique scent depending on what you're into -- you can check out more descriptions here.) There's also a cute Sorting Hat air freshener. You can buy individual candles for $44, or the 3-wick Hogwarts candle for $75, or you can get all five candles for $200.

I've recently made the switch to satin pillowcases because they can be better for your skin and hair, but Harry Potter satin pillowcases are just that much more magical. Kitsch has two different themed patterns to choose from, as well as options for both standard/queen and king-size pillows. 

This one's for the jewelry fans and for those who reminisce on how Hermione bested Hogwarts students by attending many classes at the same time. This Time Turner necklace features a charm with a crystal hourglass and the inscription, "I mark the hours, every one, nor have I yet outrun the sun."

Anything from the trolley, dears? These Harry Potter-themed Hershey's bars and Kisses are a watch party staple. They feature fun wizarding designs both on the wrappers and etched into the chocolate itself. They're around for a limited time, so snag them while you can.

I understand this is intended for any child who is a Harry Potter fan, but I would not be opposed to owning this myself. This Hedwig toy features more than 15 sounds and movements to (kind of) bring this beloved companion to life.

These cards feature really cool illustrations of characters including Harry, Hermione, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore and Voldemort. You can choose a deck featuring each Hogwarts house: red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw or yellow for Hufflepuff. There's also an option to get one deck of each color for $40.

For the Harry Potter fans and Lego fans, there's perhaps no better option than a Lego set to recreate pieces of the wizarding world.

Train sets are cool. Hogwarts Express train sets are cooler. This 37-piece set is battery powered and remote controlled, and features sound clips from characters.

What cooler way to hold up your collection of Harry Potter books than with these fun themed bookends.

Here's a beautiful staple to place within those bookends. This one's a bit of a splurge, especially given the fact that it only includes the first three books in the series, but this illustrated collection can serve as a treasured keepsake and collector's item. Get the Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban.

If the person you're shopping for prefers to pen their own thoughts or stories, this notebook offers inspiration to unleash their creative magic. Jot down the next Back to Hogwarts Day in this book so you'll be ready for next year's celebration.

Coloring books can provide a fun and relaxing activity for people of all ages. This one features more than 80 illustrations of moments throughout the series, from Harry's first Quidditch match to the battle of Hogwarts.

This chess set will let you relive the Wizard's Chess scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone -- just without the deadly battles. This one is truly for those in the Harry Potter fan club.

Here's another fun game option, but with a tech twist. Use Harry's wand to draw clues in the air, which other players can view via the Pictionary Air app on their devices. 

This bag features an array of fun images, from the Sorting Hat to a Golden Snitch to Hedwig's cage. 

I'm adding another clock to this list because I just got this one and I'm obsessed. This is not only an elegant timepiece, but it also has an hourglass on the back that makes it infinitely cooler.

If you're craving the delicious Butterbeer from Universal Studios or Harry Potter New York but are nowhere near either of those locations, or don't feel like making your own, this is a pretty good replacement. It's a bit on the sweeter side but has that same creamy butterscotch flavor (and is also nonalcoholic).

No wizard's collection is complete without a wand. This option lights up, which makes up -- at least in part -- for the harsh reality that there's little else a wand can do in the Muggle world. Unless we summon our imagination...

That said, there is one wand that adds a bit more magic to your home. The Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand lets you do spells that appear on your smart home devices like your TV, lights and speakers. After pairing the wand to a companion app, you can do different gestures for spells like Lumos, Expelliarmus and Wingardium Leviosa. You can also cast a Patronus on your TV. Note that this wand does come at a hefty price, but it's sure to make any Potterhead happy -- especially if they don't have to pay for it.