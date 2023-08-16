21 Harry Potter Gifts Perfect for Back to Hogwarts Day

Millions have grown up reading the Harry Potter books and watching the movies. With its dazzling spells, nifty gadgets and magical creatures, the wizarding world from the Harry Potter series offers a much-needed escape from the real world.

While you're patiently waiting for your Hogwarts acceptance letter, and ahead of Back to Hogwarts day on Sept. 1, check out some of the best enchanting gifts and magical memorabilia we've rounded up here, and transport yourself into the wizarding world with themed trinkets that are sure to excite any aspiring wizard.

Pottery Barn Teen Golden Snitch Clock $49 at Pottery Barn Teen I'd argue the best merch is useful merch. Harry Potter fans will love this one. This Golden Snitch clock is something your gift recipient will likely use every day and is an eye-catching addition to any display or bedside table. $49 at Pottery Barn Teen

Hallmark The Official Baking Book Cookbook $14 at Amazon The bakers in your life will appreciate this guide on how to make everything from Pumpkin Patch Pies to Owl Muffins. $14 at Amazon

Williams Sonoma Cookie Cutter Set $30 at Williams Sonoma Another staple for bakers: cookie cutters of everything from Harry's glasses to the Sorting Hat and even the Hogwarts Express. If your little one is a Harry Potter fan that loves baking, this is the perfect gift. $30 at Williams Sonoma

Homesick Homesick Harry Potter Candles $44 at Homesick Home decor is one element of Potter-fying your space, and filling the air with themed scents is another. This Harry Potter collection from Homesick includes five fragrance options, including one for each house. (My personal favorite is the one for Gryffindor -- it has a nice, warm cinnamon aroma. But each has a unique scent depending on what you're into -- you can check out more descriptions here.) There's also a cute Sorting Hat air freshener. You can buy individual candles for $44, or the 3-wick Hogwarts candle for $75, or you can get all five candles for $200. $44 at Homesick

Alex and Ani Alex and Ani Time Turner Spinner Necklace $60 at Alex and Ani This one's for the jewelry fans and for those who reminisce on how Hermione bested Hogwarts students by attending many classes at the same time. This Time Turner necklace features a charm with a crystal hourglass and the inscription, "I mark the hours, every one, nor have I yet outrun the sun." $60 at Alex and Ani

Theory11 Playing Cards $17 at Walmart$13 at Amazon These cards feature really cool illustrations of characters including Harry, Hermione, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore and Voldemort. You can choose a deck featuring each Hogwarts house: red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw or yellow for Hufflepuff. There's also an option to get one deck of each color for $40. $17 at Walmart$13 at Amazon

Amazon The Illustrated Collection (Books 1-3 Boxed Set) $114 at Amazon Here's a beautiful staple to place within those bookends. This one's a bit of a splurge, especially given the fact that it only includes the first three books in the series, but this illustrated collection can serve as a treasured keepsake and collector's item. Get the Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban. $114 at Amazon

Barnes & Noble Moleskine Limited Edition Notebook $40 at Amazon If the person you're shopping for prefers to pen their own thoughts or stories, this notebook offers inspiration to unleash their creative magic. Jot down the next Back to Hogwarts Day in this book so you'll be ready for next year's celebration. $40 at Amazon

Target Coloring Wizardry Coloring Book $9 at Amazon Coloring books can provide a fun and relaxing activity for people of all ages. This one features more than 80 illustrations of moments throughout the series, from Harry's first Quidditch match to the battle of Hogwarts. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Loungefly Shoulder Bag $63 at Amazon This bag features an array of fun images, from the Sorting Hat to a Golden Snitch to Hedwig's cage. $63 at Amazon

Pottery Barn Teen Time Turner Clock $89 at Pottery Barn I'm adding another clock to this list because I just got this one and I'm obsessed. This is not only an elegant timepiece, but it also has an hourglass on the back that makes it infinitely cooler. $89 at Pottery Barn

Flying Cauldron Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer $25 at Walmart$18 at Amazon If you're craving the delicious Butterbeer from Universal Studios or Harry Potter New York but are nowhere near either of those locations, or don't feel like making your own, this is a pretty good replacement. It's a bit on the sweeter side but has that same creamy butterscotch flavor (and is also nonalcoholic). $25 at Walmart$18 at Amazon

Amazon Illuminating Wand $30 at Amazon No wizard's collection is complete without a wand. This option lights up, which makes up -- at least in part -- for the harsh reality that there's little else a wand can do in the Muggle world. Unless we summon our imagination... $30 at Amazon