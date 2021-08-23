You can now watch select Hulu Originals in HDR

Streaming service Hulu now supports high-dynamic range streaming, according to its help center. Hulu subscribers can now stream select Hulu Originals in HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on select devices, the help center post says.
HDR for select movies and shows will be supported on compatible Roku, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Cube devices, as well as Apple TV 4K (generation five or later), Vizio and Chromecast Ultra, according to the help center.
An AVS forum user first spotted the news and noted what content you can watch in HDR so far.
Hulu Original shows in HDR:
- Nine Perfect Strangers
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Dollface
- Hellstrom
- The Great
- The First
- High Fidelity
- Castle Rock
- Wu-Tang
- Future Man
- Woke
- Looming Tower
- The Act
- Catch-22
- Reprisal
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- The Runaways
Hulu Original movies in HDR:
- Run
- Happiest Season
- WeWork
- Bad Hair
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
HDR means shows and movies have a higher contrast range for more detailed picture. If a show on Hulu is available in HDR, you'll see a little badge on the content page, similar to how movies and shows sometimes sport a note that it supports 4K HDR.