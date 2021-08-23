You can now watch select Hulu Originals in HDR

Hulu

Streaming service Hulu now supports high-dynamic range streaming, according to its help center. Hulu subscribers can now stream select Hulu Originals in HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on select devices, the help center post says.

HDR for select movies and shows will be supported on compatible Roku, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Cube devices, as well as Apple TV 4K (generation five or later), Vizio and Chromecast Ultra, according to the help center.

An AVS forum user first spotted the news and noted what content you can watch in HDR so far.

Hulu Original shows in HDR:

Nine Perfect Strangers

The Handmaid's Tale

Little Fires Everywhere

Dollface

Hellstrom

The Great

The First

High Fidelity

Castle Rock

Wu-Tang

Future Man

Woke

Looming Tower

The Act

Catch-22

Reprisal

Four Weddings and a Funeral

The Runaways

Hulu Original movies in HDR:

Run

Happiest Season

WeWork

Bad Hair

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

HDR means shows and movies have a higher contrast range for more detailed picture. If a show on Hulu is available in HDR, you'll see a little badge on the content page, similar to how movies and shows sometimes sport a note that it supports 4K HDR.