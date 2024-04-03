Wordle Answer for Wednesday: Don't Click Here if You Don't Want Spoilers

Warning: If you keep reading, you'll see the Wordle answer for Wednesday, April 3. That could be a devastating spoiler for some players. But if you just need the answer -- maybe you're on your last guess and just don't want to see an 800-game streak go poof -- keep reading.

We'll start you off with some general tips and then hints in case you feel just getting the answer itself is cheating. If you just want the answer, scroll down to the final subhead. We'll update every day with the newest answer.

Tips, strategies and more

I've written a lot about Wordle -- from covering its 1,000th word to my list of the best starter words to a helpful two-step strategy to controversial word changes. I've even rounded up what I learned playing the hit online word puzzle for a full year. So if you're rethinking your need for the actual answer, you might try tips from one of those stories.

Still need a starter word? One person told me they just look around and choose a five-letter object that they've spotted to use as their starter word -- such as COUCH or CHAIR. I tend to stick to starter words that have the most popular letters used in English words. I like TRAIN as a starter, though I have a friend who uses TRAIL. I've read that people use the financial term ROATE, but I like to use words I actually know.

Is Wordle running out of words?

Tracy Bennett, the Wordle editor, made a TikTok on March 28 where she addressed the possibility that the game will eventually run out of five-letter words. "Yes, there are only about 2,300+ words left in the database," she acknowledged. But she notes that she's added about 30 words and could add more. Bennett also says she might recycle words later on or possibly allow plurals or past tenses, which haven't been a part of the game. (A TikTok commenter suggests the game move up to six words when the database runs out.)

Wordle siblings, Connections and Strands

There are other fun games in the Times Games stable. My latest addiction is Connections, which I think is trickier than Wordle. This is the game where you look at a grid of 16 words and try to put them into four groups of related words. Sometimes the relationships between the words are pretty out there -- like the time when it was four words that all began with rock bands, such as RUSHMORE and JOURNEYMAN. (Connections got a little sassy on April Fool's Day with an all-emoji puzzle.)

Spelling Bee is a popular Times game too. And there's a new game that's still in beta, Strands, which I'm trying to master.

Wordle hints and answer

Let's talk about the answer for today. Last chance to bow out and stop reading if you don't want spoilers. I'll start with some clues that don't give it away, in order to give you a chance to still win on your own.

Wordle hint No. 1: Starts with two consonants

This answer begins with two consonants, so look for those that can go together.

Wordle hint No. 2: Two vowels

Today's Wordle answer has two vowels, paired up, in positions three and four of the five-letter word.

Wordle hint No. 3: Meanings matter

This word can be both a noun and a verb. The verb is more popular in the US, where I hardly ever hear the noun version.

Wordle hint No. 4: Starting letter

This word begins with a "P."

Wordle hint No. 5: Ending letter

And it ends with a "T."

Next, we're giving away the answer. Last chance to look away, the answer is below the photo.

Get ready for the answer to be spoiled. Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Wordle answer revealed

The Wordle answer for April 3 is PLAIT. Merriam-Webster gives the first definition as "pleat" and the second as "a braid." The verb form also means to braid or to "interweave strands or locks." Americans tend to call the resulting hairstyle braids, while in the UK, plaits is often used. And some think of braids as a simpler twist or hair, while plaits are a more elaborate version.

This word could end up being the Wordle stumper of the week.

Hope these clues helped you keep your streak going! Come back tomorrow if you're stumped again.