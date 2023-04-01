This story is part of CNET Zero, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem.

Plant-based meats fill a need for people who want an alternative to animal products. Cultivated meat is different: It actually comes from an animal.

Cole Cook

Cultivated meat uses stem cells from animals to produce a dish that looks, tastes and cooks like real meat. This production process allows for many types of cultivation, including 3D printing a steak. Star Trek's replicator could be making its debut sooner than we think.

But be patient. The three food startups showcased in this video don't have food products for sale to the general public just yet.

Adoption of cultivated meat could help address the climate crisis by cutting down on methane, a potent greenhouse gas. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "a single cow can produce as much as 250 pounds of methane gas in a single year. Researchers found that 37% of methane emissions from human activity are the direct result of our livestock and agricultural practices."

Sophia Fox-Sowell went on a tasting spree, visiting three companies that are working on cultivated meat products. Watch the video and see for yourself if your mouth starts to water.