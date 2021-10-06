Twitter tests tool to give users a heads-up about heated conversations

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter is testing a tool that warns users before they scroll further into a potentially heated conversation.

The social media giant tweeted Wednesday about the test, which is happening on both Android and iOS devices. The heads-up tool reminds users to communicate respectfully and to understand that there will be different perspectives. Fact-checking is also encouraged.

Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense.



This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

Last month, Twitter revealed its new tool along with a slew of other tests and features, including the ability to filter out offensive language and to autoblock accounts that are similar to ones you've already blocked. Users will also soon be able to tip using bitcoin, and NFT authentication is being considered as well. Twitter says it'll continue to gather feedback on the tests as data becomes available.

Twitter also recently launched a test for users to join groups and tweet about specific topics with Twitter-approved moderators, similar to Facebook's Groups. "Communities" is part of Twitter's effort to make it easier for users to find conversations and topics they're interested in.