Surfshark VPN: Get 27 Months of Access for Just $60 With This Exclusive Deal

Surfshark

There are a lot of VPN providers out there these days, but they're not all same. That's why we spend a lot of time testing them across a variety of variables, including speed, security and privacy, pulling together our favorites on our best VPN services list. And right now one of our favorites is on sale: You can get 27 months of Surfshark access for just $60 today, which breaks down to just $2.21 a month. This is definitely one of the best VPN deals available right now, so you won't want to miss out.

Surfshark, which currently sits in second place on our list of best VPNs, has more than 3,200 servers in 65 different countries around the world and the company is based out of the British Virgin Islands. You can use Surfshark on Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android, Fire TV Sticks, routers, gaming consoles and much more. In our most recent speed tests, we noted only a 17% speed loss when connected to Surfshark, a better result than we got from the service in the previous round.

Now, it's worth noting that there's been a number of big changes in the VPN industry lately. NordVPN and Surfshark announced that the two companies would be merging, but will continue to operate autonomously. While NordVPN is another of our top three VPN picks right now, we'll continue to reevaluate how and if that corporate combination will affect our recommendations. In the meantime, though, this deep discount -- 27 months of service for the price of an average video game -- makes this deal well worth your time.