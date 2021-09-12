iOS 15 is coming soon: Release date, rumors and everything we know before Apple's next event

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

We're likely less than a week away from the launch of iOS 15, Apple's latest mobile operating system that adds a ton of new features for iPhone users. While we don't have an exact date yet, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 at an event on Tuesday (here's how to watch) -- and usually, we get the newest version of iOS in the days after a new phone is announced.

We got a first look at Apple's iOS 15 update at the company's virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by a developer beta and now a public beta. (Here's how to download the iOS 15 public beta, the three things you need to know before installing and how to check if your phone can run iOS 15.)

While we saw a lot of new features arrive this spring and summer with iOS 14.5, iOS 14.6 and iOS 14.7, including being able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices, iOS 15 adds even more. New iOS 15 features include the ability to start FaceTime calls with Android users, easier sharing in iMessage and better directions in Maps. Keep reading for everything we've learned about iOS 15 so far, including when it will be generally released, how to download it and some of the biggest new features.

Now playing: Watch this: We found these amazing features in the iOS 15 beta

iOS 15 release date: September 2021

Apple revealed iOS 15 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7, as is typical. The new OS was first available for developers to test and became available to download as a public beta on June 30.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the final version of iOS 15 will launch in the fall. It's likely that this will happen in September alongside the launch of the iPhone 13. In the past, Apple has released the latest version of iOS within a week after an iPhone launch event, so we're expecting the same thing this time around -- which means we could get iOS 15 sometime in the week after Sept. 14.

iOS 15 new features



Apple

Here are a few of the key new features coming to iOS 15, unveiled at WWDC 2021. (And here's an overview of all of the new features in iOS 15.)

FaceTime upgrades: Spatial audio, support for Android and Windows

FaceTime will offer spatial audio to make people's voices appear to come from their position on the screen, making your video chats feel more natural and lifelike. FaceTime will also start to look more like Zoom, allowing you to see all participants in a grid view, schedule calls and share links to calls that can be accessed via browser on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices.

Read more: Fun FaceTime date idea: Try Apple's new SharePlay feature in iOS 15

Now playing: Watch this: WWDC21: iOS 15 and all its best features

iMessage sharing features

iOS 15 adds some new iMessage sharing features for photos, news articles and playlists. When a friend sends you multiple photos over iMessage, they'll appear in a dynamic collage formation that allows you to swipe through them or tap through to view the whole bunch in your photos app. If you want to access the same photos later, you'll find them stored in a new Shared with You folder, as well as mixed in with your own featured photos and memories. You'll also find news articles and playlists shared through iMessage in new Shared with You tabs in your News and Apple Music apps.

Apple Maps update: 3D street data, AR walking directions and weather warnings

Apple Maps gets an upgrade with more elevation data, road colors and driving directions, rich labels, 3D landmarks and improved night mode. In terms of public transportation, you can also pin nearby public transit stops and station information to your iPhone and Apple Watch devices, and receive automatic updates and notifications as you ride and approach your stop. When traveling on foot, a new augmented reality feature lets you scan nearby buildings in the area with the iPhone's camera to determine their precise position for more accurate walking directions, which are also presented in augmented reality.

Maps also could factor weather warnings into suggested routes in iOS 15. Redditor ChrisSDreiling, who spotted the update in iOS 15 beta 3, says Maps will let you know if there are flash floods on your journey, and suggest alternate routes to avoid the extreme weather. Although other types of weather alerts weren't mentioned in ChrisSDreiling's post, it will be interesting to see if more weather warnings will be added before the iOS 15 general release in the fall.

Facial recognition selfies to validate digital ID cards in the Wallet app

At WWDC this spring, Apple announced that it will add ID card support for the Wallet app in iOS 15, allowing you to carry digital versions of government-issued identification cards like your driver's license on your iPhone. But it's unclear how exactly the new feature will work. According to code uncovered by 9to5Mac in the latest iOS 15 beta 4 for developers, Apple could be using facial recognition selfies to validate your digital ID cards when adding them to your wallet. Some banking apps already use this selfie validation feature to authenticate users when logging on with new devices.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

How do you download iOS 15?

If you'd like to test out iOS 15 before it's generally released, you can download it now as a public beta. (Check if your iPhone can run iOS 15 here.) Just be warned: Betas are usually buggy, and we don't recommend downloading them on your primary device. But if you want to, here's how to download the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 betas. (And if the bugs get you down, here's how to change back to iOS 14.)

Read more: Apple's iOS 15 beta is here, but watch out for these bugs

Once iOS 15 is generally available (likely next week), Apple will probably send a notification letting you know you can update. Or you'll be able to do it manually, by going to the Settings app > General > Software Update.

For more, here's every iPhone 13 rumor we've heard so far. You can also take a look at the cool new features for WatchOS 8, the best things about MacOS Monterey and check if your computer is compatible with the new MacOS.