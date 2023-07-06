Amazon Will Show You Its Newest Devices in September

Less than a week before Amazon Prime Day, the company announced Thursday that its fall Devices and Services event will be held on Sept. 20 at Amazon's second headquarters, also known as HQ2, in Arlington, Virginia.

"Now that Amazon's HQ2 is officially open, it only feels right to gather there in a few months to share a bit more of what we've been working on," David Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services, posted on LinkedIn. "Mark your calendar for 9/20 for some news from us!"

Amazon launched a handful of new devices, like the Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise and the Eero PoE 6 router, at its 2022 event.

The company announced construction of HQ2 in 2019, but reports said the facility's construction wouldn't be finished until 2025. Amazon beat that prediction and opened HQ2 on June 15, albeit without the ambitious original swirl design.

