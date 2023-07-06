X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
The Best Cooling PillowsWhat to Stream on NetflixCNET CouponsChatGPT in the ClassroomBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Amazon Will Show You Its Newest Devices in September

The company says its fall event will take place at the company's new Virginia headquarters.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
plaza at Amazon's HQ2 campus in Arlington, Virginia
Lucas Jackson/Amazon

Less than a week before Amazon Prime Day, the company announced Thursday that its fall Devices and Services event will be held on Sept. 20 at Amazon's second headquartersalso known as HQ2, in Arlington, Virginia.

"Now that Amazon's HQ2 is officially open, it only feels right to gather there in a few months to share a bit more of what we've been working on," David Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services, posted on LinkedIn. "Mark your calendar for 9/20 for some news from us!"

Amazon launched a handful of new devices, like the Kindle ScribeHalo Rise and the Eero PoE 6 router, at its 2022 event

The company announced construction of HQ2 in 2019, but reports said the facility's construction wouldn't be finished until 2025. Amazon beat that prediction and opened HQ2 on June 15, albeit without the ambitious original swirl design.

For more on Amazon, check out some of the best early Prime Day deals, how you can use Amazon Layaway on Prime Day and how to get Prime Day deals from other retailers.

prime-day-seq-yt-00-00-19-14-still001
Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Tips: Invite-Only Deals and More