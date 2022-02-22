Police Respond to Hostage Situation at Apple Store in Amsterdam

Charles M Vella/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

Police in Amsterdam are responding Tuesday to a hostage situation at a flagship Apple store in Leidseplein, a popular shopping and entertainment area in the city.

"There is an ongoing hostage situation at the Apple Store at Leidseplein at the moment," police said on an official Twitter account. "To ensure the safety of all people involved we are not able to share information about the situation and/or actions taken by the police."

Police said a person with a firearm was in the store and specialist units were at the scene to get the "situation under control." They cleared the square where the store is located and asked people in Leidseplein to stay inside.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.