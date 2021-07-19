Peloton launching in-app fitness video game called Lanebreak

Peloton

Exercise equipment company Peloton is creating an in-app video game to get people exercising. The game is tentatively called Lanebreak and will be available for Peloton Bike and Bike Plus subscribers.

The music-based game, reported earlier by The Verge, involves people controlling an on-screen wheel avatar and meeting goals by changing their biking speed, resistance and more. You'll be able to customize different difficulty levels, duration and music.

"Peloton created Lanebreak to complement instructor led classes with a fresh new experience for members, giving them more ways to stay engaged and motivated with their workouts," Pelton said in a release.

While the game isn't available yet, a members-only beta will open later this year. with a full launch in early 2022.