Peloton launching in-app fitness video game called Lanebreak, report says

Peloton

Exercise equipment company Peloton is creating an in-app video game to get people exercising, according to a Monday report from The Verge. The game will reportedly be called Lanebreak and be available for Peloton bike owners and subscribers.

The game reportedly involves users controlling an on-screen rolling wheel and meeting goals by changing how they're biking. Different difficulty levels, music and more will be customizable by the user, according to the report.

While the game isn't available yet, the report said a members-only beta will open later this year. CNET reached out to Peloton and we'll update when we hear back.