October Amazon Prime Day 2023: Sign Up for Prime and Save Big on Today's Deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, essentially an October Prime Day event, started Tuesday and ends Wednesday. It arrives just in time to kick-start your holiday shopping. These events usually bring some of the online retailer's best prices of the year, and right now you can take advantage of all of the best deals.

If you're looking to save big ahead of the holidays, now might be a good time to take the plunge on a Prime membership, which you'll need to get these deals. A standard Prime membership will run you $139 a year, or $15 a month. If you're a student, you can get a Prime membership for $69 a year, or $8 a month, and if you qualify for government assistance programs the monthly subscription price drops to $7.

You won't just get free shipping with your Prime membership. With your subscription you'll also receive access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, discounts at Whole Foods and on Amazon Alexa products, and even more perks.

Prime Days usually mean big deals on tech (think phones, tablets and smartwatches) and home products (like air fryers and espresso machines). So, if you think a Prime membership is right for you, read on and we'll walk you through how to sign up. If you're still on the fence, no worries: You can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

For more, Amazon's layaway program could be an ace up your sleeve for big-ticket items.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you'll want to be a Prime member. To sign up, all you'll need to do is:

Navigate to www.amazon.com/amazonprime. Tap the rectangular orange box that says Start Your 30-Day Trial. If you already have an Amazon account, sign in. If you don't have an Amazon account, tap Create Account. You will be prompted to enter your name, email address and password. Amazon will require you to verify your email address with a one-time password. Select your payment method -- which can be a credit card, debit card, gift card or whatever other payment method you choose -- and add that information. Then click Continue.

And that's it. You're now officially a Prime subscriber.

How to cancel your Prime membership

If you decide a Prime membership is no longer right for you, or if you want to end your free trial, it's pretty easy to cancel.

Sign into your Amazon account, and tap the Account & Lists dropdown menu. Then select Prime Membership in the Your Account column. Next, under the Manage membership heading, tap Update, cancel and more. Then, simply select End Membership.

If you don't want to follow these steps, you can also go to this support page and jump directly to the End Membership button. Either way, after selecting End Membership you will no longer be subscribed to Amazon Prime.