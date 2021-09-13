Apple event: How to watch Best iPhone 13 rumors Apple's fall 2021 iPads Epic will appeal Apple App Store ruling Marvel's Hawkeye trailer Deathloop review
No, Walmart isn't accepting crypto payments in Litecoin

A fake news release briefly sent the value of the cryptocurrency soaring.

Getty Images

Walmart has been rumored to be developing a digital currency strategy, but the retail giant isn't ready to start accepting cryptocurrency just yet. Walmart on Monday confirmed to CNBC that a press release sent out by GlobalNewswire saying the retailer was going to offer a pay-with-Litecoin option was a fake. 

The hoax sent the value of Litecoin soaring nearly 30% to about $225 on Monday morning, according to CoinDesk. It has since dropped back down to around $180.

While the release Monday was fake, Walmart does appear to be exploring how it could work with cryptocurrencies in the future. Last month, a career listing on the retailer's website said it was looking to hire a cryptocurrency product lead that would develop the company's digital currency strategy and road map. 

Walmart and the Litecoin Foundation didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. 

The hoax release included fake quotes from Walmart executives. 

 Screenshot by CNET