No, Walmart isn't accepting crypto payments in Litecoin

Getty Images

Walmart has been rumored to be developing a digital currency strategy, but the retail giant isn't ready to start accepting cryptocurrency just yet. Walmart on Monday confirmed to CNBC that a press release sent out by GlobalNewswire saying the retailer was going to offer a pay-with-Litecoin option was a fake.

The hoax sent the value of Litecoin soaring nearly 30% to about $225 on Monday morning, according to CoinDesk. It has since dropped back down to around $180.

While the release Monday was fake, Walmart does appear to be exploring how it could work with cryptocurrencies in the future. Last month, a career listing on the retailer's website said it was looking to hire a cryptocurrency product lead that would develop the company's digital currency strategy and road map.

Walmart and the Litecoin Foundation didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

