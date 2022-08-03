New Google Search Feature Helps Identify Asian-Owned Businesses

Google launched a new feature that enables businesses to identify as Asian-owned in Maps and Search, the company announced today in a blog post. Beginning today, business owners in the US can add the label to their Google verified profiles, which will display in search results and on Maps.

Signified with a custom red badge icon, the tool is designed to help customers locate and support merchants in the community. This addition expands on the company's attributes for Latino-owned, Black-owned and women-owned retailers.

"It's our hope the Asian-owned attribute brings people together and provides our communities with much-needed recognition: to help them be seen and thrive," said Google product manager Leanne Luce in the blog post. "We are excited to spotlight Asian-owned businesses and highlight part of what makes our community unique and important."

Merchants are able to opt in or out of using the feature, but can update their profiles by visiting the Merchant Center and navigating to the "About your business" tab. Once it's added to the profile, users can see the new label. Google also enables customers to filter and sift through results based on attributes.