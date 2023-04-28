You Can Now Preorder OnePlus' First Android Tablet

After being teased earlier this year, OnePlus' first tabletis available to preorder starting Friday. The OnePlus Pad cost $479 and is available in the US and Canada.

People can also purchase a $149 magnetic keyboard, a $99 stylus and a $39 folio case to go along with the Android tablet. The tablet has an all-metal design and comes only in a "halo green" color option, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Expect the tablet to ship May 8.

CNET's Andrew Lanxon, who tried out the tablet at the Mobile World Congress trade show earlier this year, said it has a good feel to it. The tablet has an 11.6-inch display and a 7:5 aspect ratio for reading books, perusing documents and web browsing. Lanxon described the 9,510mAh battery as "capacious," and OnePlus says it allows for 14 hours of video playback and up to a month in standby. The tablet also boasts a full charge in 80 minutes or less.

The tablet is ideal for people that need to multitask, OnePlus said in a press release, touting that the OnePlus Pad can run up to 24 applications live in the background.

The OnePlus tablet is arriving in an already flooded market, with devices from Apple, Samsung, Amazon and more. CNET considers Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which at $900 costs nearly double the OnePlus Pad, one of the best Android tablets on the market.