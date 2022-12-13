The Apple Watch Now Lets You Race Yourself in WatchOS 9.2

The iPhone just got an update with iOS 16.2, bringing a new karaoke mode for Apple Music and a digital whiteboard app called Freeform, but the Apple Watch wasn't left out. It also gets a software update with WatchOS 9.2 that's available to download now. The update includes a new Automatic Track Detection feature that knows when you arrive at an outdoor track, plus the option to compete against your previous runs or rides with Race Route.

Apple already added a range of new features for runners to WatchOS 9, including running form metrics and heart rate zones. That update launched at the same time as the Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and SE in September.

How do I download WatchOS 9.2?

First you will need to download iOS 16.2 on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install. Then, make sure your Apple Watch has at least 50% battery, is on its charger and open the Watch app > General > Software Update.

Race Route: like Mario Kart's ghost mode for Apple Watch

Apple

Ever wanted to run or ride against a previous time you set yourself? You can now do this on the Apple Watch with Race Route, as the watch will group together similar routes after two or more workouts. You'll then be able to race against your most recent or the best time on the same route. During the outdoor run or bike ride, you'll also get pace alerts, as well as notifications if you deviate from the route.

Automatic Track Detection

The Apple Watch will now detect when you get to any standard 400m running track and prompt you to choose your lane. You'll also now get more accurate pace, distance and route information as the watch uses a combination of Apple Maps data and GPS. If the running track isn't detected, you can add it after the run in the workout summary section of the Fitness app on iPhone.

What else is new in WatchOS 9.2?

A couple features including:

The Apple Watch Ultra now can get up to 17 hours of of battery life when using a Multisport workout type in low power mode

A new kickboxing algorithm in the workout app

The noise app now works with the first-generation AirPods Pro and AirPods Max when using active noise cancelation

Family Setup users can control smart home accessories like HomePod speakers and unlock doors with keys in Wallet

New accessibility visualization to see when the Apple Watch Ultra siren is used

AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions are now more accurate

Which Apple Watch do I need for WatchOS 9.2?

Both Automatic Track Detection and Race Route are available on the Apple Watch Ultra, Series 4 and later, and Apple Watch SE.