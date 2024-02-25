Samsung Galaxy Ring's AI, Smart Home Integrations to Debut at MWC

Samsung debuted its upcoming Galaxy Ring last month alongside the Galaxy S24 phones, and this week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung plans to highlight how the ring will integrate with artificial intelligence.

In a Sunday teaser announcement, Samsung said the Galaxy Ring will be part of a larger Samsung Health push, in which the company will show off how AI will be used to analyze health data collected by the ring or by Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6.

Read more: Best Samsung Phone For 2024

Samsung's health plans include integrating that data with its SmartThings smart home platform. The company says this could include features like controlling connected lights based on your sleep needs or setting alerts for medicine.

Samsung's AI health plans will arrive just as Google's Fitbit plans a similar program called Fitbit Labs -- which Google says will also use AI to provide insights based on health and fitness data collected by devices like the Pixel Watch.

The Galaxy Ring is entering a space that's been largely dominated by the Oura Ring, but will also see new competition from Movano Health's Evie Ring this year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is reporting Sunday that Apple has explored the possibility of creating new fitness accessories like its own ring, but that the company otherwise isn't in active development of one.

Watch this: What to Expect from Mobile World Congress 2024 04:02

Even though Samsung has been building smartwatches and fitness trackers for several years, the company is hoping that the Galaxy Ring will provide a more subtle wearable option. Samsung's Hon Pak, a vice president and head of the digital health team at Samsung, told my colleague Lisa Eadicicco that it's one part of the company's goals for Samsung Health.

"Some people want a more simple form factor, and [the] ring represents that," Pak said in a January interview.

These AI-powered health features that the Galaxy Ring will integrate with also come as Samsung continues to develop it's Galaxy AI features, including bringing them to the Galaxy S23 series of phones following their debut on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.